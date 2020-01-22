System Professional launches the INESSENCE range with Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading luxury haircare brand - System Professional launched their new INESSENCE range inspired by the energy of nature and the power of science to reactivate the natural energy of hair.
The launch event was held at Yogisattva, Mumbai and saw the guests enjoying activities with a specially curated meditation and smoothie making session.
Actress Soha Ali Khan was also seen enjoying the meditation session and other activities held at the launch event.
"I experienced the goodness of the INESSENCE treatment and I'm loving how soft my hair feels. The best part about the range is that it's free from silicones, sulfates and parabens and yet leaves your hair nourished and rejuvenated!" said Soha, while speaking at the event.
Nishka Lulla, Shikha Talsania, Adhuna Bhabani and Ahsaas Channa were also seen enjoying the afternoon soiree among others.
Comprising of minimum 91 per cent natural origin ingredients, the System Professional INESSENCE range is formulated without sulfates, parabens or silicones, leaves the hair rejuvenated, moisturized and healthy-looking, while removing environmental impurities and protecting against UV-rays.
The new System Professional INESSENCE range combines the energy of nature and the power of science to recharge the natural energy of hair making you feel #RebornNaturally.
The modular line up inspired by nature is ideal for all types of hair. The INESSENCE range includes the following products:
* System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Shampoo - Price Rs 1950 for 200ml
* System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Cream - Price Rs 2400 for 200ml
* System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Treatment - Price Rs 2800 for 200ml
* System Professional Hair Rejuvenating Spray - Price Rs 2300 for 125ml
The entire range of System Professional INESSENCE can be purchased in System Professional partner salons - Jean Claude Biguine, BodyCraft, BBlunt.
