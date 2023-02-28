TAC Security celebrates a decade of protecting cyberSpace

San Francisco [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TAC Security, a Silicon Valley based global cyber security firm completes a decade in protecting cyberspace. During this decade the company has transformed from a service company to a global leader in protecting Fortune 500's Large Enterprises and Governments Globally with its 6 patents of a product, Enterprise Security In One Framework (ESOF).

Serving more than 600+ governments and enterprises globally, TAC Security has paved its way in being a leader in the Risk and Vulnerability management domain. Today, it empowers with its CyberScore feature that will be the industry defacto by 2025.

Founded by its CEO, Trishneet Arora at a mere age of 19 years old, the company has kept Its youth essence with the majority of its workforce being under the age of 30 years old.

"It feels surreal to be celebrating a decade of TAC Security already. I remember reading a report that said India needs 77,000 ethical hackers every year to match the requirement and thinking this could be a business opportunity to protecting and empowering organizations, we have come a long way and are yet at the beginning of the road ahead," said, Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO.

Below are some of the milestones the company has garnered over the years -

- 2013 - TAC Security was founded by Trishneet Arora at the age of 19 and trained the world's largest refinery, Reliance

- 2014 - At the age of 20, Trishneet Arora became the youngest Indian to receive the State Award, from the former Chief Minister of Punjab on Republic Day and received its first clients for services

- 2015 - TAC Security was getting recognised at various platforms for training law enforcement officers and entrepreneurship. This was also the year he received a Punjab Youth Icon award with eminent personalities

- 2016 - Big Bull, Vijay Kedia became the first and the only investor of TAC Security

- 2017 - TAC Security became CERT-IN Empanelled and Founder was recognized as a "50 Most Influential Young Indian's" by GQ Magazine

- The National Payments Corporation of India also signed the company to provide a Vulnerability Assessment service for BHIM & UPI Applications launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India



- 2018 - TAC Security launched its product Enterprise Security in One Framework, its first step in being the Google of CyberSecurity. The founder was also listed in Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 List and many more

- 2019 - TAC Security grew rapidly both revenue and client wise, while its Founder, Trishneet Arora became the youngest to be listed on Fortune's 40 Under 40 List.

- 2020 - TAC Security bagged its first of many Fortune 500 clients while its founder won Entrepreneur Magazines "Entrepreneur of the Year" award and was listed in Forbes "Top 100 Great People Manager" by GMI.

- 2021- Despite the pandemic, TAC Security tripled its Risk and Vulnerability Management Business and got featured on NASDAQ for its success, being the first Indian Cyber Security company to do so. It also partnered with TechMahindra, Deloitte, Ingram Micro, IBM to scale to UK, Europe and SAARC market, in total added 20 partners from 9 countries in FY 21-22. While its founder was listed in Fortune's 40 Under 40 List and Forbes "Top 100 Great People Manager" by GMI, again.

- 2022 - TAC Security being chosen to become cyber security partners for vulnerability management for Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - Asia's largest.

"It is humbling to see the trust and support we have received from not only our clients but our eminent partners and dedicated team. I believe everyone has played an important role and contributed majorly to make TAC Security what it is today and would continue to ensure the faith is maintained," said, Trishneet Arora, Founder, and CEO. "Over the years, we have advanced our technology ten folds, offering our clients the next-generation ability but that does not change our relationship for us. Long-term relationships are built on human experience and we believe it is important for us to listen as much as share. We are aiming to become the largest player in Vulnerability Management, which is a $20 Billion market globally. We are also planning for IPO by 2025."

In spreading its wings to secure a global presence, and carving a new niche for itself in the promising industry segments, TAC Security represents a failproof and pioneering brand ethos.

The company has launched a plethora of products over the years under its suite ESOF that help protect organizations of the treat they haven't even faced yet.

Its suite product ESOF, allows an organization to maintain its entire IT infrastructure on a single platform with abilities to prioritize the vulnerabilities, share tailored remediation and predict the future vulnerabilities amongst some of the features it offers. It also generates a cyberscore that helps you share your exact, current cyber security levels of the organization across any department, a feature the foresee being the industry-level defacto by 2025.

The company believes it is still at the beginning of its global journey and sees immense potential in their journey ahead with the cybersecurity industry boom, specially post-pandemic.

