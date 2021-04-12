TAC Security triples business of risk & vulnerability management in Covid-19

San Francisco [US]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/Digpu): TAC Security, a global pioneer in vulnerability and risk management, grew their business by 300 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company won a record number of new clients during the pandemic lockdowns, escalating its expansion in the vulnerability and risk management area. The global pandemic has made it essential for every organisation to have a sound cybersecurity plan as the world shifts to completely digital as the new normal.

"We worked to evolve the product as soon as the lockdowns were announced foreseeing the rise in demand. Work from home forced everything to be digital overnight and remote access had to be safeguarded as well as it is on-site. Our product ESOF not only gives cybersecurity leaders a complete view of their IT infrastructure security, but it also helps align and manage different areas of their business." said founder and CEO, Trishneet Arora.

With the growing demand for vulnerability and risk management, companies and governments are actively seeking easier, more effective methods to improve their remote cybersecurity. Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) helps exactly in the same manner.

New customers & key achievements in FY20-21:

* Top Global Fortune 500 Companies

* One of the largest global financial institution

* More than 10 banks

* Large HealthTech Companies



* 4 Years in the row securing National Payments Corporation of India's UPI Applications

* CEO Awarded with "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Entrepreneur Magazine

* Top 100 List of Great People Manager Company by GMI association with Forbes India

* Strengthen CxO team globally

* CEO became a member of Forbes Technology Council

"The world is adapting to complete digitisation and working from home, so cybersecurity becomes an increasingly essential part of company requirements and plans. TAC Security ensures easy monitoring and remediation of the complete IT infrastructure in one place with accurate scores and prioritisations for vulnerabilities discovered," said Chris Fisher, Chief Marketing Officer.

ESOF takes risk-based vulnerability management to the next level by identifying, prioritising, safely exploiting, and helping to remediate vulnerabilities in legacy and non-traditional vectors. It provides organisations with an aggregate risk meter that incorporates data from the widest view of organization vulnerabilities.

ESOF machine learning algorithms and remediation playbooks help prioritise business technical risk and provide an accurate cyber risk score. Its intuitive reporting and analytics provide organizations with an easy-to-use security platform. ESOT has built-in flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness to secure the applications that power today's businesses.

"There's no single large player who's dedicatedly working on risk & vulnerability management product, we took this decision early to build the next generation VMP ESOF and in next three years TAC Security will be the largest global player of Vulnerability Management." said, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Trishneet Arora.

