TailBlaze, a home-grown brand for pets, has raised Rs 1 crore at a valuation of Rs 150 million from Angel Investors across the Globe

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): The angel round, saw participation of 5 Angel Investors from USA, Middle-East and the Indian subcontinent.

TailBlaze is widely-recognized as one of the most premium dog-food brand in India and oversees. CEO & Founder Manaal Maniyar started out TailBlaze in Jul'22 after he called it quits to a glorious career in the Silicon Valley of India. His life completely changed, when Manaal got his first paw-kid Einstein (a Labrador) home. The entry of Einstein started adding a lot of meaning to his life and unearthed a larger cause which needed immediate attention, in front of him. He then decided to finally listen to 'his calling' and start-out TailBlaze with his co-founder & paw-kid Einstein Entreprador (Entrepreneur + Labrador). Within just 6 months from inception, TailBlaze created stir in the market with its premium and completely organic range of dog-food and treats. The buzz even reached the doors of some of the famous Bollywood actors and Cricketers of the country, who generally are the trend-setters in the pet-industry too. The brand also won 4 National and International Awards for its promise and innovation. Founder and CEO Manaal was also featured in the recently announced Business Mint 30 under 30 Rising and Inspiring Entrepreneurs of India'23.

Talking to Manaal we also understood that, "51% of the pet-dogs across the Globe are unhealthy, obese, and prone to deadly diseases like cancer. 90% of this problem is attributed to improper diets and lifestyles. It is established that the commercial foods and treats being sold out there are nothing but 'glorified junk', all thanks to the relaxed industry norms. But, the rising levels of awareness and education amongst paw-rents like himself, and the rising disposable incomes have started to bring about a wave of change. Pets are becoming very important members of families, so much so that families and couples especially, are bringing them up like their own blood, and ready to spend anything for their best nurturing. With this, a lot of paw-rents are becoming very conscious and particular in what they choose for their paw-kids.



TailBlaze at the core stands for Organic, Raw and Nothing Artificial (No preservatives, toxins, or synthetics) - something which every parent likes giving it to their kids. The highest protein and lowest carbs ever in a dog food makes TailBlaze, the most canine-appropriate dog-food brand in the World. Moreover, the biggest satisfaction coming out of TailBlaze is - Dogs are lapping it up within seconds bringing a lot of joy to them and parents alike. The team at Tailblaze takes immense pride in nurturing this new era with love and innovation. But with time, they have also realized that pet-foods is not the only category suffering in the industry. The time spent with thousands of dogs and customers alike, laid-open a very poorly served grooming, accessories and other pet-care market in front of them."

TailBlaze will use the fresh funds to scale its: exports (to USA, Europe and Middle-East), products-width, operations and team-size. The team which is already 50+ members strong has also recently invested in 3 manufacturing-units across Bengaluru, Surat and Kanpur. The funds will also be used in the marketing of more than 50 products which will be launched by the brand in March'23.

As per the industry-reports, the number of pet-dogs and cats in India are poised reach to 40 million by 2023 itself. The industry is strongly growing at a CAGR of almost 20%. It is also a billion-dollar Industry in India and a more than a USD 200 billion Industry world-wide.

Manaal also briefly talked about TailBlaze's television-debut in a few months. And, we couldn't stop guessing. The entire World is looking forward to TailBlaze and a billion-tails blazing story.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

