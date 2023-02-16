Tailor-Made Cover of up to 1000/Day for Daily Hospitalisation Expenses by Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, has introduced the Hospital Daily Cash policy at affordable premiums starting at just Rs 549 per year. A Hospital Daily Cash policy is a type of insurance policy that provides funds or daily cash allowance for miscellaneous hospital expenses in case of hospitalisation for more than 24 hours.

The Hospital Daily Cash policy provides benefits in terms of two different plans, namely Basic and Enhanced as per an individual's requirement. The daily cash limit for one could range from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000.



Some of the key features and inclusions of the Hospital Daily Cash policy are:

- Insured Sum

At the time of the hospital cash insurance claim, the policyholder gets a specific sum of money as the core coverage for the hospital expenses. This cover includes inadmissible expenses like surgical equipment, visiting member charges, etc. The lump sum amount is paid to the policyholder which is fixed earlier only.

- Covers Age Groups



Hospital cash insurance is available for all different age groups. The minimum age required is 6 months and the maximum age limit is 65 years. For a 6-month old child, the insurance policyholders will be the parents.

- Daily Expenses

Apart from the lump sum amount, the policyholder also gets a daily cash allowance to manage the daily expenses during the hospitalisation period.



The exclusions for Hospital Cash cover are any pre-existing diseases, fertility, non-allopathic treatments, cosmetic treatments and self-inflicted physical injuries.



For more details, one can also send an email to insuranceconnect@bajajfinservmarkets.in in case of any queries or concerns.

