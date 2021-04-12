Talemahmad Khan D. Tunvar attempts to give the steel industry a sustainable future

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Talemahmad Khan D. Tunvar is a young core technical, innovative, and dynamic mechanical engineer and an Indian Entrepreneur who laid the foundation of N & T Engitech Pvt. Ltd.

Talemahmad Khan has led various innovations and given many unique technologies to the oil industry, globally. His ideas and solutions have assisted the oil industry.

Establishment of various industries

Tunvar started N&T Engineering Corporation as a trading firm that engaged in the trading of spares parts and equipment for Solvent Extraction Plants and Refineries of the Edible Oil Industry. Tunvar is enthusiastic and undaunted by risks. He believes in creation and invention by studying every aspect.

Moving forward, he formed N & T Engitech Pvt. Ltd. in 2012. This company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, supplying, and exporting Turnkey

Projects for Edible oil Refineries, Solvent Extraction Plants, Palm Fractionations, Seed Pre-pressing units (Oil Mills), Laundry Soap, Lecithin Plants, etc.

After both these firms gained confidence in the market, Tunvar decided to enter and disrupt other industries. Eventually, in 2017, he formed ADMECH Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. intending to manufacture heavy material handling equipment for the Steel Industry. The main motive of ADMECH is towards manufacturing, supplying, and exporting various equipment for steel plants, which includes but is not limited to Cold Roll/Hot Roll Mill equipment, heavy material handling equipment that is CR/HR Coils, Heavy Slabs, Ingots, SAW/Spiral Pipe Plant Equipment, Drop Weight Tear Testing Machines and Speed Preparatory Section Equipment for Edible Oil Industries. The main idea behind all his ventures is to create an industry that can sustain itself on its own without much harm to the environment.



Constantly moving forward and researching more prospects is the main characteristic of Tunvar. He is diligent and committed to the perusal of his aims. As a result of which, he founded two more firms. Steelhind Impex LLP and Clacom India Pvt. Ltd. Steelhind Impex LLP is engaged in trading of material of M.S. steels and Clacom India Pvt. Ltd. is involved in the manufacturing of bleaching earth for edible oil refineries and export-import of different types of commodities i.e. all types of grains, oilseed.

Companies of Tunvar are rated high for quality. He takes meticulous care to ensure that any product that goes outside meets all standards of expectation and quality. This was observed by everyone and on the same lines, Tunvar was awarded many awards and recognitions. Some of them are-

* Excellence in Technology Award 2018-19 in 23rd Glorious year of Globoil.

* Awarded by Shri Shyambihari Misra Honorable President of Bhartiya Udyog

Vyapar Mandal and former Member of Parliament of BJP at JECC on February 24, 2020.

Tunvar and his team believe in the magical power of creating ultimate customer satisfaction. Tunvar understands that the bottom line profits and growth of the organisation depend on the satisfaction of every stakeholder. Tunvar believes in empathy and compassion as the drivers for his growth. He believes in giving back to society as well, in the form of donations and charities. Such a brave heart and entrepreneur: definitely a rare combination!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

