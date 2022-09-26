Talent Critical for India's ECommerce Growth, Finds NIIT Survey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As the Ecommerce players across the country gear up for the upcoming festive season, NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, today announced the launch of its thought paper titled "Talent Imperatives for ECommerce sector".

Based on deep conversations and a survey with several Ecommerce leaders, across Product management, Program management, Engineering, New initiatives design, Operations, Real estate expansion and Sales, this paper highlights that Digital roles have already crossed Sales as the most On-demand job function in the Ecommerce industry, and Talent is the key differentiator in accelerating the growth.

The paper reiterates that in addition to the core Digital roles, business, and operations roles, such as Product Manager, Digital Marketer, Catalog Manager, and Supply Chain manager, extensively use the knowledge of Digital technologies to create great customer experiences and drive business growth.

Unlike traditional retail companies, where Digital Commerce is created as a standalone vertical or centre of excellence, the contemporary ECommerce companies have 100% digital operating model. In such an integrated model, there is overlap and cross leverage of skills across verticals.



The paper also reports findings from a survey around the key skill sets and mind sets that are the most critical for ECommerce professionals across functions.

Additionally, the survey reflects that the top roles that drive Digital transformation and must be developed further are Leaders, followed by Product Managers and Category Managers.

Speaking on the thought paper and its findings, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills, and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd. said, "India's ECommerce markets is poised for exponential growth over the next few years. Our paper highlights talent as the key differentiator for accelerating growth. To orchestrate a seamless workflow across functional verticals, the workforce needs a blend of functional as well as digital skills. NIIT has incubated multiple initiatives over the last few years to specifically address the growing demand for highly-skilled and contemporary technology and digital professionals in India. DigitALL by NIIT is an initiative that has helped organizations across IT Services, Digital Products, Global Captives, Large Banks and Financial Companies, and Consumer organizations build high-quality tech and digital talent. Our programs impart contextual digital and data skills to non-tech (business and operations) roles to enable them to drive digital businesses."

