Talent Remains the Focal Point for HR Leaders at the SHRM India Talent 2023 Leadership Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): SHRM India, today successfully concluded the final edition of its 'SHRMI Talent Leadership Summit' in Mumbai. With the theme - 'Lead the Charge' - the conference is one of the biggest gatherings of prominent HR Leaders. More than 20 eminent speakers and over 600 HR Leaders and CXOs participated in the Talent Summit. Hugely admired and reputed, the SHRMI Talent Leadership Summit is a uniquely curated event focused on 'All Things Talent'. The first edition of the 'SHRMI Talent 2023 Leadership Summit' was held on 05th April 2023 in Bengaluru. The Conference delved into topics encompassing the long and short of Talent Management.

Commenting on the success of the summit, Achal Khanna, CEO-SHRM India, APAC & MENA said, "It is a privilege to host SHRMI Talent 2023 Leadership Summit. I am thankful to all our esteemed speakers and participants. The new emerging landscape of work is talent centric. Understanding the talent space, managing the workforce and equipping them with the latest skill is the need of the hour. Exploring the latest innovation and technology is the way forward to building a successful organisation. Today's time demands HR professionals to take over leadership roles, and we as HR Leaders will have to make the first move, we will have to lead the charge in order to develop our businesses."

The day was kick-started by Achal Khanna who in her welcome address expressed gratitude towards the HR Leaders for participating in the summit.

The welcome address was followed by a keynote address - 'Sustainable Talent Management: Solving the New Puzzle', wherein Dr Santrupt Misra Group Director, Birla Carbon; Director, Chemicals; and Director, Group Human Resources, Aditya Birla Group highlighted the need of sustainable talent management in today's scenario of work.

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Unstop in his Spotlight session on Talent Acquisition - 'Unravel Secrets to Engage the Right Talent' talked about technology and how it is next to impossible to engage employees without technological aids. The session explored innovative ways to move to the next curve of leveraging technology to support an organizational strategy by improving ways to engage Talent.



In a fireside chat on Talent Acquisition, Aarti Srivastava CHRO, Capgemini and Rohan Sylvester Talent Strategy Advisor - Indeed.com discussed the Art and Science of Successful Hiring. Both expert speakers pondered over the ways in which today's research and analysis combined with innovation can transform talent acquisition. The conversation carried on to how the three pillars - data, automation, and the elevation of traditional recruitment marketing through employer branding - can help elevate the talent acquisition function.

Neha Pant Associate Director - Knowledge & Advisory, SHRM India presented the overview of 'Talent Management for Industry 4.0' report. SHRM India in Partnership with Pragyan Advisory prepared the report on Leading Talent Management Practices Redefining the Industry 4.0. The 'Talent Management for Industry 4.0' report attempts to answer the BIG question- 'What constitutes the Talent Management ecosystem of the most renowned and successful technology companies operating out of India?'

The CEO Speak session on Talent Management - 'The Equity Imperative: Nurturing Talent with Fairness' was hosted by Achal Khanna CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, Ashok Ramachandran President & CEO, Schindler India & South Asia and Rama Shankar Pandey, CEO, Tata Green Batteries. The trio discussed how employees may actually be working in a blatantly unfair workplace when they are subjected to the same rigid norms and procedures with little regard for individual requirements. They stressed equity strategy becomes imperative to level the playing field in such a scenario.

The day witnessed a number of knowledge and spotlight sessions along with debates and panel discussions. The list of eminent speakers and panelists included Dr Santrupt Misra Group Director, Birla Carbon, Director, Chemicals, and Director, Group Human Resources, Aditya Birla Group; Ankit Aggarwal Founder & CEO, Unstop; Carmishta Mitra Group CLO, Axis Bank; Aarti Srivastava CHRO, Capgemini; Rohan Sylvester Talent Strategy Advisor - Indeed.com; Achal Khanna CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, Ashok Ramachandran President & CEO, Schindler India & South Asia; Ashok Ramachandran President & CEO, Schindler India & South Asia Axis Bank; Sapna Purohit CHRO, Sun Pharma; Sudipta Marjit Group Head Human Resource, Tata Autocomp; Sushma Kumar Global Head - People Management and Career Academy, HSBC; Ankur Gupta Senior Director - Marketing, Skillsoft; Hemalakshmi Raju Chief Learning Officer (Hydrocarbon Business), Reliance Industries; Shruti Malhotra Head of Global Learning and Growth India, Siemens Ltd.; Pratik Mehta Head - Mahindra Leadership University, Mahindra; Sakaar Anand India Head and Head of HR, BMC; Dr Vishwanath Joshi Senior VP and Master Facilitator, Great Manager Institute; Sonal Vaidya Global Head - Organisation Development & Effectiveness, L&T Technology Services; Pooja Bansal CHRO, Piaggio Vehicles, India; Savio Dsouza Director, Human Resources, India and South West Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Tathagata Basu Chief Talent Officer, Piramal Pharma and Anita Bhogle Speaker, Author, Partner & Learning Content Head, Prosearch Consultants & Bizpunditz.

