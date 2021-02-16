Talentedge awards digital mandate to ARM Worldwide

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): #ARM Worldwide, one of India's leading independent consulting firms has bagged the mandate to steer digital content and conversations for Talentedge's market-leading online learning platform.

The consulting firm will devise a strategy for creative and engaging media towards digital communications for the brand.

The mandate was finalised in January 2021 after a multi-agency pitch and #ARM won the pitch to managing the written and visual content, product communication, technology consulting and social media marketing for Talentedge. #ARM Worldwide will also be working towards curating strategies to boost the learning platform's business by multiplying conversions using the power of content and technology.

Since its inception, #ARM has been associated with renowned clients from the field of education spanning across the APAC and MENA region; only proving their mettle in the field of education. This consulting firm holds an expert understanding of the industry and its evolving trends. The recent pandemic brought in significant shifts in education and learning, and the role of technology in this field is now far more significant. #ARM Worldwide has tapped this shift's potential through its integrated planning, thus successfully offering fresh and apt marketing strategies.



Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer, Talentedge, said, "EdTech and the disruptive power of digital learning is the need of the hour to help grow India's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from current 26.3 per cent to over 50 per cent. At Talentedge, we are passionate about solving skill gaps and enhancing people's careers across the nation. In order to do this, establishing our brand's promise, enhancing our product value and creating an engaged audience while scaling our business are the core tasks for 2021. Hence, for us, it was a well thought out decision to bring together Talentedge's brand vision and customer experience practices with #ARM's expertise in content and organic optimisation to build the Talentedge brand into a career progression powerhouse."

The consultancy has leveraged its stronghold in the digital marketing business by using their unique 3 Cs service portfolio of Convergence, Conversion and Content. The 3 Cs approach enabled #ARM Worldwide to offer integrated growth strategies to all their esteemed clients.

Manas Gulati, Co-founder and CEO of #ARM Worldwide, expressed confidence and noted that "It's a pleasure to have been selected to undertake this exciting journey with Talentedge. We are super-thrilled to use our capabilities to create a disruptive leg of communication for this fast-paced ed-tech firm with a fantastic brand vision. We have a proven track record of qualitative and quantitative deliveries for brands.

Our teams are delighted to enhance Talentedge's business with a focused and creative approach. #ARM's experience in the ed-tech sector has given us the leverage to navigate the waters and we are positive that our teams will deliver on the brand objective."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

