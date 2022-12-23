Talentish successfully conducted Bengal Fashion Icon 2022, Bengal's first 'Floating Ramp Walk Beauty Pageant'

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/ATK): Sudip Kr. Kundu, founder and CEO of Talentish, a prominent event and talent management firm, held Bengal Fashion Icon recently.

The grand finale of this legendary beauty contest was conducted and staged at the magnificent Vivada cruise line. It was incredible to witness an event being conducted aboard a cruise ship for the first time in West Bengal.

SK Karma Constructions Pvt. Ltd. was the event's title sponsor, while Indian Art Project Pvt. Ltd. was a co-sponsor. RaiKishori's Collection created the outfits. The makeup partners were Riya's Makeup Studio and Lakme Academy (Nagerbazar and Rashbehari). Gift partners were Agni Com, Reeborn, Obaku, and Writer SadiaTajbir. Teamology PR best pr agency in India was the PR partner and Sports n Screen was their supporting sponsor. Mount Amara, Siliguri was the hospitality partner, while Byapok was the jewelry partner.

The contest offered five different categories to choose from. The participants ranged in age from 14 to 50. The wonderful beauty pageant featured Mr, Ms, Mrs, Teens, and Transgender categories. There were 45 participants in the contest.

The city experienced a floating ramp walk thanks to the intriguing concept of putting the event's finale on a cruise. The event also emphasized gender equality. Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 by Talentish created an indelible imprint on people's thoughts.

The major goal of the beauty contest was to gather cash from the event, which were then donated to an NGO that assists impoverished women and children living on the streets. The event was a genuine endeavor to better their lives by carrying out a noble cause.

Debleena Dutt was the event's biggest attraction. The event was directed by none other than Tollywood actress Suma Dey. Teena Gaur and Shihab, globally acclaimed groomers and fashion choreographers groomed the contestants. The jury featured fashion designers ShyamSundarBasu and the Chief Guest, Manosi Roy Chowdhury, a social worker and the Co-chairman of Techno India Group.

The Semi-Finale of Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 was held at Top Cat CCU, and it consisted of the participants' talent round.

The event included Tollywood celebrities, business titans, entrepreneurs, and social workers. Payel Mukherjee (Indian Actor) and a large number of other guests were invited to see the extravaganza on the river bed.

The teen boy & girl category was won by Aditya Chowdhury and Anwesha Kundu respectively. Tapas Saha won the Mr category, Nazneen was the winner of the Mrs category, while the Miss category was won by IshitaChowdhury and last but not the least, the best award for transgender category went to Ritika Das.

The core of Puja and unity had nearly been obliterated after the two years of pandemic, but this great celebration right before Puja reinvigorated the sense of solidarity and inclusiveness of the so-called outcasts of society, making it commendable.

Talentish also celebrated success party event recently was attended by Actor Payel Mukherjee, Suma Dey Director of Talentish, Sudip kr. Kundu CEO of Talentish and other important personalities. The beautiful winners of Talentish presented Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 were also there to grace the event. To be noted that Bengal Fashion Icon 2022 had the first ever floating ramp in Kolkata. It was a proud moment for all the individuals who were and are beside Talentish.

Talentish now becomes Talentish Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd with its headquaters in Noida. They are planning to start its own production for short films, music videos and much more.

