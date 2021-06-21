TalentSprint and IIT Hyderabad partner to build visual design and user experience expertise among professionals

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's world where users rely on virtual experiences offered by connected devices to work, to play, to shop and to practically do everything, visual design and user experience are becoming key pillars of a firm's digital transformation strategy.

Globally, firms are realizing the importance of focusing on customer delight to win in a fiercely competitive market, which in turn requires a deep understanding of users' needs and wants. Not surprisingly, over the past decade, design-led firms have experienced 228% stock performance growth over S&P's index, cites HBR (Link).

Target Audience: Aspiring and practising designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, animators, UI/UX professionals across multiple domains

Eligibility: Graduates with 1+ year experience

Certifying Authority: IIT Hyderabad

Duration & Format: 6 months Interactive Online Program

Fees: INR 3 lakhs with easy EMI options. Limited scholarships available.

Cohort 1 start date: August 2021

With visual design and user experience going mainstream, companies are investing heavily in design centres, hiring design teams, and conducting programs to inculcate design appreciation among employees. According to LinkedIn, UX is among the 10 most in-demand skills required for driving social innovation, web design, smart city, IoT & product design, interface, and AR/VR (Link).

India, poised on its digital transformation journey, offers a great career for professionals with deep appreciation of visual design and UX. To address this demand, TalentSprint, a leading NSE Group EdTech company, has launched the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience in partnership with IIT Hyderabad, one of the fastest growing IITs of India with a top 10 NIRF ranking.

The six-month program, which has been designed by the Department of Design at IIT Hyderabad, aims to teach working professionals how to create user-centric digital experiences. The curriculum includes Design Essentials & Design Thinking, Visual Thinking, Digital Storytelling, Graphic Design and Visual Branding.

The program will be delivered in an interactive live master class format on TalentSprint's patent pending digital learning platform ipearl.ai.

A hands-on program, it will allow participants the option to bring their own projects and solve during the program or choose from a wide range of pre-selected projects on diverse areas including Design for Web, Social Innovation, IoT and Product Design, Livable Cities, AR/VR, Education, etc.

A campus visit is likely at the end of the six-month program where participants will get to showcase their work to industry experts and leading academicians.

Prof Deepak John Mathew, Head of Department of Design, IIT Hyderabad, and Program Dean, said: "Our department nurtures a vibrant environment for exploring several facets of design. It houses the Design Innovation Centre (DIC), which acts as a bridge between academia and industry and aims to solve real-world problems using design. In today's world, design has become even more critical with every industry being digitally disrupted and every customer expecting a seamless experience across multi-connected devices. We are delighted about this program which, in partnership with TalentSprint, will allow us to share our learnings with working professionals and catalyse India's digital transformation."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD at TalentSprint, said: "For decades, India has been globally competitive in software development and known to be a powerhouse of top IT talent. Complementing this with design-led innovation will catalyse India's digital transformation journey. UX and visual design have huge career potential across the world and Indian design professionals can become globally competitive once they get access to world class learning. We are confident that the PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience will be a game changer for all those who want to learn how to create high-impact UX in real-world products and applications."

The PG Certificate Program in Visual Design and User Experience is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

