TalentSprint and RBCDSAI at IIT Madras to create a new breed of DeepTech Professionals

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, and India's leading edtech company, announced a multi-year partnership with Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras to launch multiple deep-tech executive education programs.

RBCDSAI is a world-renowned interdisciplinary research centre with wide-ranging expertise in network analytics, deep learning, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing. The 12-month PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence, the first program from the partners, is designed for early career professionals keen to build careers in data science and AI.

With every industry in the midst of digital disruption and connected devices generating massive amounts of data, applied data science along with machine intelligence will play a critical role in making high quality business decisions and implementing scalable solutions.



According to the World Economic Forum, Data Science, Data Architecture, Data Analysis, and Data Engineering are on track to become most favored career paths by 2022, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts 11.5 million career openings in these fields by 2026.



Alongside the US, India is expected to be a prominent global hub for data science. Recent data suggests hundreds of thousands of job openings in data science, of which 70% are available to professionals with less than five years of experience.

Elaborating about this partnership, Dr B. Ravindran, Head of RBCDSAI and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Madras and a Mindtree Faculty Fellow, said: "Mastering data science requires a strategic approach. Young professionals need to focus equally on building strong fundamentals and applying the learnings to solve real world problems across multiple industry domains."

Further, Dr B. Ravindran said, "IIT Madras, India's No. 1 NIRF ranked institution, has always been a top choice for serious learners from all over the world. It is home to RBCDSAI, an interdisciplinary centre comprising faculty across 8+ IIT Madras departments and 80+ researchers leveraging data science to extract actionable insights in the fields of technology, finance, smart cities, finance and healthcare. Working with TalentSprint, with their exemplary track record in deep-tech education, allows us to transmit our collective expertise to ambitious young professionals in the early stages of their careers and give them a head start."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and Managing Director of TalentSprint, said: "As an emerging leader in professional deeptech education, we continue to be an innovator that brings very aspirational, new-age programs to the market. Partnering with IIT Madras is a rare honour and we are excited to be working together. The demand and supply gap in Applied Data Science is immense right now, and this program has been designed to squarely address it. We believe the exceptional subject matter expertise of RBCDSAI combined with the contextual industry expertise and online delivery infrastructure of TalentSprint will start to address this widening gap. To that end, we are setting up a dedicated career accelerator to work closely with industry looking for talent and program participants to create win-win outcomes."

Dr Arun Rajkumar, Program Director and a core member of RBCDSAI, said: "This program is best suited for early career professionals eager to build strong data science expertise. We will adopt a case study-based approach towards teaching the program to build strong industry readiness. Several leading RBCDSAI faculty and experts from an interdisciplinary background will teach live and interactive online classes and mentor participants as they learn hands-on and work on capstones across diverse industry domains such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, software engineering, smart cities, etc. We also aim to include a campus visit towards the end of the program so that participants can benefit from the real-life experience."

Applications for the first cohort of the PG Level Advanced Program in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence, which starts in August 2021, is now open. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

