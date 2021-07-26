TalentSprint and Salesforce join forces to skill up students for the future of work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, a leading EdTech platform for DeepTech education and part of the NSE group, today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, focused on skilling college graduates with Salesforce skills for the jobs of the future.

The collaboration will focus on training aspiring college graduates (Engineers with a Computer Science / Information Science background, BTech, MCA, BCA) to be world-class software developers, ready to take on roles in leading IT services and consulting firms and carry out Salesforce implementations for their global clientele.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Customer Relationship Management market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 128.97 billion by 2028 from USD 58.04 billion in 2021.

According to IDC, Salesforce is projected to create 4.2 million jobs globally by 2024. In India alone, the company aims to create 548,400 direct jobs by 2024.

In the first year, the Certified Salesforce Platform Developer Program will create 700+ Salesforce developers providing them with internship and placement opportunities in the Salesforce partner ecosystem. The program is now accepting applications for the first cohort, due to start in September 2021. Interested candidates can visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

Comments on the news:

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO, Salesforce India, said, "The pandemic has made digitization as well as collaboration an imperative. As technology adoption continues to grow, we are committed to addressing the training and re-skilling imperative - equipping people with the tools needed to take on jobs that this new digital economy demands and increasing our capacity to do so with the help of partners. We are delighted to partner with TalentSprint, to help grow the skills of graduates and meet the growing demand for Salesforce professionals across the country."

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said: "Our constant endeavor is to offer differentiated deeptech programs that offer learners a significant career advantage. We are delighted to partner with Salesforce to offer this unique Certified Salesforce Professional Program to engineering students nationwide. This program provides everything that a young learner seeking a great career could aspire for, such as hands-on experiential learning, multiple globally relevant certifications, and systematic preparation for starting tech careers with top-tier IT firms straight out of college or university."

