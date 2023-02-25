TalentSprint announces fifth edition of Women Engineers WE Program, Supported by Google

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, a global edtech company and market leader in offering transformational deeptech programs, has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) program. This year, the program aims to identify, select, train, and nurture 200 first-year women engineering students across the country to become globally competitive software engineers. The program offers 100 per cent fee scholarship and Rs. 100,000 rewarding cash scholarship to every selected student.



The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women engineering students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. The program has a key focus on providing critical analytical skills, hands-on live projects, problem-solving skills and dedicated mentorship by tech leaders which helps build skill sets essential for a successful tech career. Google has supported the program since its inception in line with their commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives.



Applications for cohort 5 are open until Feb 28, 2023. For more information on how to apply, aspirants can visit the program website we.talentsprint.com.



Commenting on the announcement of the fifth cohort, Shiv Venkataraman, VP/GM, Google, said, "Our support to Women Engineers (WE) program is aligned with Google's ongoing efforts to support our local communities and build representative and inclusive talent pools. We are pleased to continue supporting TalentSprint in its noteworthy efforts to create opportunities for students underrepresented in tech and place them on a path for successful future careers. We're delighted to see the contributions this program is making towards growing diversity in tech, and look forward to welcoming these future women leaders into the ecosystem."

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint, said, "Launched in 2019, TalentSprint's Women Engineers (WE) program, supported by Google, aims to build a self-sustaining and growing ecosystem of highly capable, technically competent and confident professionals who are trained on both hard skills and soft skills to excel in every walk of life. Our observation over the years has been that the era of privileges that students from pedigreed and elite institutes enjoyed are no longer valid. The WE program has democratized high-quality education and premium placements."



Offered as a two-year intensive program, WE comprises learning from top-notch faculty and Industry experts of TalentSprint and mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E, specializing in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, Math, Applied Math or equivalent and having scored marks over 70 per cent in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this program.

Through a stringent selection process, only the top 1 per cent make it to the program. The first four cohorts received 70,000+ applications from over 500 universities and engineering colleges across the country. Of which, around 750 students were selected to join the program. Almost 34 per cent of the students were first-generation graduates and over 25 per cent of them came from rural India.

The program addresses the socio-economic gender gap in tech, and has proven to be extremely rewarding for participants as the WE community has grown to a group of high caliber and talented women creating a self-sustaining ecosystem of talent mentoring and networking. WE alumni have received nearly 100 per cent placements in over 50 global tech companies, with an average salary of 3x the market median and highest compensation of 54 lakhs per annum. This is a testament that the WE program is a transformational platform for young women students who wish to catapult themselves into rewarding global careers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

