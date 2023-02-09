Talligence - a unique AI & ML powered business intelligence, and analytics solution for MSMEs officially launched

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Talligence is a robust AI and ML solution that converts raw data from Tally® into business insights. Specially crafted for small and medium enterprises, it provides valuable and meaningful insights into business operations through industry standard KPIs, scorecards, analytics and reports.

Gujarat-based NSE and BSE-listed Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT) launched Talligence, an AI-powered and ML-driven BI and Analytics solution for Tally®. The analytical, visualization and automation prowess of Talligence was presented at the Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad, on 3rd February in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Pathik Patwari, President of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), Tally Partners, Chartered Accountants, and business owners from various MSME sectors.

Talligence addresses the data analytics needs of MSMEs. The product harnesses Tally® data and turns the raw data into meaningful business insights. Talligence has an intuitive interface and pre-defined dashboards and scorecards for tracking sales, purchases, finances, and inventory in an easy-to-understand manner. Moreover, the users can use the power of NLP to extract the exact information they need from Talligence. The chatbot conveyed simple speech in voice commands and communicated to the business data to present answers to simple queries.

Customized Data Analysis for Business Owners

According to Vishal Vasu, Director and CTO at Dev Information Technology Ltd. "Talligence is a lightweight BI solution that extracts, refines, cleanses, and correlates the accounting data into an easy-to-understand format. We want to bring the power of data intelligence and analytics to every business owner by making Talligence powerful yet affordable."



Talligence has pre-built dashboards with a range of drill-down and filters. There are C-level dashboards with specific functionalities for CEOs and CFOs, giving them an integrated and holistic view of the business. The entire business data and information regarding sales, geographic locations, specific products, accounts receivables, accounts payable, expense statements, the quantity and value of stocks, etc., are available within seconds. The facility to compare data over a period, including weeks, months, quarters, and years, enables the identification of patterns and trends in the business.

Vasu added, "We have been working on Talligence for the last two years and have added a wide gamut of features after carefully considering what a modern-day business requires. In an era where data is the new oil, a solution like Talligence will make it convenient to extract useful insights and give everyone a simpler way to monitor critical business parameters."

For more information on Talligence, please visit our website: www.talligence.in

Dev Information Technology Ltd. (DEV IT) is a publicly listed company on NSE (NSE: DEVIT) and BSE (BSE: 543462). Established in 1997, Dev Information Technology Ltd. helps in digital transformation by delivering end-to-end information technology services. DEV IT helps transform IT into a strategic asset by providing cutting-edge services, from expert advisory to execution, backed by solid applications and infrastructure management teams. DEV IT is technology focused and provides tightly integrated end-to-end IT services to clients worldwide. The services encompass Enterprise Applications (ERP & CRM on Microsoft D365), Bespoke Software Development, Managed IT Services, Cloud Services and more, making it an ideal, end-to-end services partner for global business. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, DEV IT has offices in India and Canada.

For more information, visit us at www.devitpl.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

