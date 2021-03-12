Tamil Nadu CM kicks off 800 MW NCTPS project

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday conducted the boiler light-up of 800 megawatt North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) in presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The event was held through video conferencing and attended by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Energy Secretary S K Prabakar, Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Pankaj Kumar Bansal and senior officials.

NCTPS stage three project is the highest rating thermal power project and first supercritical project to undergo boiler light-up in Tamil Nadu.



BHEL is also executing TANGEDCO's 2x660 MW Ennore special economic zone, 2x800 MW Uppur and 2x660 MW Udangudi. All these orders were bagged by BHEL on international competitive bidding basis.

The implementation of new projects will foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity to the people of the state, said the public sector company in a statement.

BHEL has a significant share of 83 per cent in TANGEDCO's coal-based generating capacity. (ANI)

