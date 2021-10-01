Taneira commemorates Gandhi Jayanti with a limited-edition Khadi collection

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating the spirit of Khadi, Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from the house of TATA is launching an exclusive Khadi collection on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Revered as a symbol of our nation's heritage and pride, Khadi is known to be one of the earliest forms of fabrics woven in the ancient age which went on to become the symbol of independence in the Swadeshi movement.

This collection is a unique amalgam of various indigenous crafts integrating together from different parts of the country to present essence of best of India under one roof. Each saree from the collection has been handcrafted keeping in mind that it carries the legacy of the cluster they represent while blending with the comfortable, breathable fabric that is Khadi.



From Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, Ajrakh from Gujarat and Sanganeri block print from Rajasthan to Jamdani from the Bengal, this collection presents a new vocabulary of Khadi. Each of the meticulously handcrafted saree narrates a story of its own, a concoction of a multitude of cultures, traditions, landscapes and history integrated into one entity.

This Khadi range is crafted in earthy and pastel tones with innovative layouts making it a perfect choice for everyday work wear and special occasions. Glam up this classic collection with your favourite accessories for an elegant evening soiree. This exclusive collection comprises 75 hand-spun & hand-woven sarees, each with a unique design sensibility and subtle detailing making it a contemporary piece of wearable art.

Speaking on the Khadi collection launch, Ms. Anindita Sardar, Design Head shares, "Through our continuous initiatives, our endeavour has been to revive the traditional age-old crafts while providing a contemporary range to serve today's rooted yet progressive women. A delicate and languishing craft like Farad print from Rajasthan, Bagru region was revived in view of designing a modernized range in Khadi. The core idea behind launching this collection is to reach out to a wider set of audience who love to embrace and express their individuality with purity, pride and grace while cherishing our heritage of the craft."

Resonating with the spirit of Khadi, Taneira's products are simple, natural & indigenous in every aspect. The collection ranges from INR 4,000 to INR 18,000 and will be showcased across select Taneira stories starting 1st October 2021 onwards. Customers can also browse through this exclusive Khadi range online at www.taneira.com.

