Tanishq launches a brand-new store at Velachery

Velachery, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tanishq, India's most trusted and celebrated jewellery brand launches its store at Velachery in Tamil Nadu. The store was inaugurated by Arun Narayan, Vice President, Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is extending special offers on jewellery purchases. The offer is valid from July 15 to July 17, 2022.

Spanning across 7000 sq. ft. the large format store located at No. 99/7, 100 feet bypass Road, Velachery, Chennai caters to 4000+ designs across gold, diamonds, solitaires and platinum. Wedding jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq features some stunning jewellery designs for the bride-to-be. This store also caters to Tanishq's exclusive collections like Rhythms of Rain, Romance of Polki, Divyam, Shubham, Padmavat, Ekatvam and Utsaah which are a beautiful blend of traditional designs infused with a touch of contemporary. Each piece comes with intricate works of art rich in splendour with unique design sensibilities.

To cater to the wedding customers more effectively, the brand also introduced a new feature of Sovereign Saver as part of its Tanishq Rivaah Aashirwaad Jewellery Purchase Plan specifically for the TN market to make it more relevant for Tamil customers.

Speaking on the inauguration, Arun Narayan Vice President, Category, Marketing and Retail, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our store at Velachery today. Tamil Nadu is a very significant market for us and also a manufacturing hub for Tanishq, and it is our constant endeavour to provide the best service and offerings to our esteemed customers. The new large format store caters to a wide range of consumers with traditional and contemporary jewellery designs to suit diverse tastes and preferences. We are also providing a safe and convenient shopping experience to all our customers with Gold Standard of Safety measures and remote selling options in place."

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offering the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 360+ exclusive boutiques in more than 200 cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)