Tanla recognized in the 2021 Gartner® CPaaS Competitive Landscape

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading global cloud communications company, announced, it has been recognized in the Gartner's "2021 Competitive Landscape for Communications Platform as a Service" (CPaaS).

Latest Gartner report on the CPaaS competitive landscape has reviewed and recognized 8 vendors in the global CPaaS market that vary in scale and scope but offer a wide portfolio of CPaaS services of interest to enterprise customers. The report notes the diversity of the CPaaS market, analysis & recommendations, competitive CPaaS trends, and a thorough analysis of 8 global vendors based on portfolio diversity, size, and ability to provide a platform for enterprises & developers.

"Tanla's recognition in the latest Gartner report is a true testament to the company's innovative, secure, and trusted product offerings. We are continuously expanding and innovating our product portfolio to help our customers succeed across diverse use cases and verticals. Our product-first strategy has led to the development of path-breaking solutions, and we are looking forward to making a greater impact," said Uday Reddy, Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited

A complimentary copy of the report can be accessed here - https://www.tanla.com/gartner/

