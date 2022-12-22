Tantra, a spine-chilling horror movie starring Sargun Mehta, Daizel Carol Cutinho, and Royal Munda OJ to hit the theatres soon

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): 'Tantra', an OJ Music and Productions horror movie starring Sargun Mehta, Daizel Carol Cutinho, Kiara Jaitly, and Royal Munda OJ, is all set to hit the theatres on 30th June 2023. Expected to be released in over 1200 theatres in India and over 350 OTT platforms worldwide as per records of IMDb, 'Tantra', a gripping horror tale is all set to deliver a nightmarish experience.

Anticipated to have a high budget of approximately 55 crores, Tantra will be distributed by various leading film distribution networks across India. Based on the real-life story of the first paranormal activist in India, Gaurav Tiwari, who was discovered dead in his home, Tantra will reflect on paranormal activity witnessed by him. The story focuses on a tale of college students who visit a mystery location to survey paranormal activity.

The shooting of the movie took place in 11 different countries, including India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada, Malaysia, and New York, among others. In addition to this, the famous temples of Mehandipur Balaji, Kamakhya Devi, and Baglamukhi were used as shooting spots.



A part of OJ productions, Reel to Reel India conducted auditions and handpicked some of the best talents, such as Nancy Rathor, Jashanbir Kaur & Abhishek Yadav who are currently a part of the film. They were paid in lakhs for their remarkable contribution to the movie. Shweta Tyagi, Rimjhim, Tanveer Ansari, Lakshay Makhija, Aditya Singh, Alsifa Khan, Rama Gautam, Abhishek, Md Sheik Sahajahan, Aayushi Shroti are also selected through auditions and now they are undergoing with rehearsals for the movie. On being questioned about the auditions, OJ has assured the media that the auditions will be reconducted soon. Initial Cinematography is done by Delhi College of Photography DCOP and makeup by Lakme Academy, GTB Nagar with travel partner Redefining Tourism India.



Hailing from GTB Nagar, Delhi, producer, and director of Tantra, Omkar Jaitly, popularly known as Royal Munda OJ is a well-known celebrity who was invited for Bigg Boss 13 wild card entry. He has donned several hats just at the age of 28 as he served the role of a politician and lawyer in addition to being the ex-security in charge of Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi. Apart from this, OJ also holds an MBA degree from Ivory Carlson University, Minnesota, USA.



Sharing his thoughts on his upcoming horror film, Royal Munda OJ, said, "Most people are tempted to binge on horror movies and Tantra is a truly terrifying movie that people would want to see for an incredible experience. Everybody has a distinct level of terror tolerance; some people get afraid easily and some people don't. As a result, horror movies tend to be very divisive. However, the storyline and cast altogether have made Tantra an intense horror movie that will leave the audience completely terrified."

One of Bollywood's most promising music composers, lyricists, directors, rappers, and singers, Royal Munda OJ has crafted numerous music videos for T Series and Zee music like Munda Royal Hai and Bonfire. In addition to a significant number of TV commercials, feature films, and short films for the government, OJ has so far produced 32 web series for Netflix and Amazon. He was introduced to the world through his debut album, Munda Royal hai, which also made him an overnight sensation. His debut album, as was to be expected, turned him into a beloved figure among music fans of all ages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt22184636/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

