TantranZm Technologies enters into Edtech with its new venture TantranZm Academy

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/SRV): TantranZm Technologies is all set to launch its one more venture in the education segment - TantranZm Academy. TantranZm Academy will provide on job training like environment, consulting and job placement, specific to their precious clients on the latest IT technologies. This new learning venture will bridge the gap between the trained workforce and the corporates. It also includes a talented network of learning professionals and trainees who collaborate with its clients to implement the transformations required for achieving higher goals.

Founded in 2016, TantranZm is striving on its mission to build a higher-performing workforce, by addressing to their clients' issues of needs, urgency, and capacity. Owing to the same feature, TantranZm Academy boasts about its numerous client testimonials that are filled with stories talking about excellent competitive advantages and many more reasons they have made them opting for TantranZm over others.

In an expanded format of learning ways & means, aiding to hi-tech teaching-learning methodologies, TantranZm Academy offers platform of active interactions to their learning, while they're more likely to remember key concepts, complete their lessons, and apply their learning.

Moreover, TantranZm Academy offers a variety of training to build market-ready resources through their amazing virtual space. TantranZm Academy will offer the Latest technologies like Machine Learning, Analytics, ERP Technologies, Mobile technologies etc. All of these training programs are designed to train learners with knowledge that imparts education in them to support their career aspirations and help them scale up their professional profiles.



Some of the Advantages that TantranZm Academy offers are:

- Rigorous on job like on-premise and on-line training programs.

- Before and on training job placements in top-notch clients like PWC, Oracle, Deloitte, Technip Energies and the parent org. TantranZm Technolgies.

- Access to all the portals and materials even after training completion.

- Candidate can have a direct chat and call with the client where he is supposed to join during the training program through our portal access.

- TantranZm will assure that the trainee gets placed properly. A helping hand, which would not leave you until you are not placed properly.



- The opportunity to work within your desired profession.

- An opportunity to build out core subject matter expertise.

- Access to the TantranZm team and resources.

- A fast-paced and dynamic environment.

- A variety of live tasks and projects to grow your on-the-job experience.

- An opportunity to be the part of global TantranZm alumni network.

- High-tech labs to ensure unmatched learning.



Precisely talking about the highly competitive tech-driven era of today's times, there is a constant demand for organizations around the globe to continually evolve and innovate in their industries for growing their businesses and related milestones.

With the essence of Technology Innovation being the need of the hour, TantranZm Technologies broadly believes in creating an environment that suits innovative ideas which can further bloom through technology expertise at right direction. The major idea is to be a true innovator, not a competitor imitator in the world of competency and growth.

The Founder and CEO, Kushal Sharma, has a firm belief in the holistic development of TantranZm Academy that helps in reaping benefits to the end-users. Throwing light on the same, he says, "Through this Academy learners can learn their course, progress and share relevant learning content within the community to bring a prosperity of educational exchanges. TantranZm Technologies proudly features." To conclude, he further added, "Micro-learning platform, nowadays, are helping different organizations to scale employee training efforts and hence onboard new hires or track team performance or measure learners' knowledge, in order to gauge overall productivity that becomes possible through high reinforcement features of TantranZm."

