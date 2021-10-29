Tarbull launches "SuperBuddy": A smart speaker for kids to reduce screen time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tarbull, a homegrown premium lifestyle electronics brand launches their first speaker for children called 'SuperBuddy' - a smart audio play system that engages kids for hours without screens. SuperBuddy comes preloaded with over 750+ curated stories, rhymes, lullabies, and songs for kids aged 2-10 years old.

The dominance of screens in the lives of children has been a pressing challenge for parents and the pandemic has worsened it exponentially. Parents are constantly worried about their kids spending too much time on screens, and it's hard to set limits. SuperBuddy helps to engage, entertain and support the development of preschoolers, and early graders using an "audio-only" medium that's designed to be child-friendly and easy to use. It does not have screens, cameras, or microphones recording your child's day-to-day activities, so you can trust that your kids are safe and have a fun way to listen to their favorite stories and music.

SuperBuddy is a magical speaker that acts as a storyteller, entertainer, and the perfect companion for every child. It is designed to inspire learning, dancing, singing, and creativity, thanks to its vast repository of high-quality content. It comes preloaded with Classic Fairy Tales, Adventure Stories, Jataka Tales, Mythological Stories, Stories of Great Kings, Queens, and Freedom Fighters of India, Nani Ki Kahaniya, Popular Rhymes, Lullabies, Songs, and a plethora of fun educational content delivered in an engaging format to stimulate curiosity.

SuperBuddy has a special voice-recording feature that lets the child or parent record a story, song, or message with the simple push of a button. It also moonlights as a night lamp with its soft glowing ears emitting 7 soothing colors that are perfect for bedtime. It is Bluetooth-enabled, lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, and is built to be child-safe, and durable. Kids can operate it independently without adult supervision and there is an option of uploading additional content directly onto its memory card. With Super Buddy, the possibilities are endless!

Commenting on the launch, the Founder of Tarbull, Dinkar Pathak said, "We are thrilled to launch the SuperBuddy. This is a project close to my heart because as a father of 2 kids we have experienced the struggles with screens, the internet, and introducing age-appropriate content on a first-hand basis. Our curated content helps kids unlock a beautiful world of music and stories while keeping them engaged throughout the day without the side effects of screen addiction. It takes your little ones on a path where they can explore their imagination and weave their own magic. With SuperBuddy, you can gift your child a best friend and a teacher without worrying about issues of privacy, inappropriate content, or unhealthy engagement. Bring one home and kickstart the journey of less screen time and more Storytime."



Tarbull is a premium lifestyle electronics brand founded with a passion to create innovative and best-in-class products for the new-age consumer who deserves more. It aims to create beautiful and intelligent products through a magical synthesis of design and performance. Its range of products spans Neckbands, Wireless Earbuds, Soundbars, Speakers, Kids Edutainment, and Vacuum Tube Amplifiers.

