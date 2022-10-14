TARC Limited launches Luxury Residential Project in New Delhi, 'TARC Tripundra'

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Redefining luxury housing in the country, TARC Ltd - one of North India's leading real estate developers - today launched its luxury residential project, TARC Tripundra. Nestled amidst the scenic and posh environs of Pushpanjali Farms on the main Bijwasan Road in New Delhi. Conveniently located within easy driving distance of commercial and social hubs across Delhi-NCR and located at an equidistant from Delhi and Gurugram, TARC Tripundra enjoys seamless connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Aerocity.

The premium project offers 3 and 4-BHK homes priced INR 4.5 crore onwards. The gated township stands out for its enormous Delhi green view, 7D security, indoor heated pool, terrace area with an open-air theatre, star-view facility, and a meditation deck among other facilities.

Elaborating on the project, Amar Sarin, CEO & Managing Director - TARC Ltd said, "TARC Tripundra has been launched keeping in mind the aspirations of homebuyers to live within the Capital without worrying about the city's hustle and bustle. Accordingly, our emphasis is on creating an upscale luxurious residential enclave that will be akin to an oasis within the bustling city. Moreover, since most of the flats face open areas on two or three sides, there is ample provision for the entry of natural light, fresh air and cross-ventilation across every apartment. The 6-feet-plus wide balconies and sundeck options also augment the charm of TARC Tripundra."



A perfect embodiment of opulence, future-ready designs, comfort, convenience and sustainability, TARC Tripundra will provide an EV-charging facility, water conservation and rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, air filtration and waste management systems, to mention a few. Besides, it is backed by multiple smart technologies, community apps and Wi-Fi in common areas to keep residents connected 24x7.

Added Sarin, "Significantly, only 190 families will live in this New Delhi project, ensuring the advantage of community living without the feeling of being constricted. A mini theatre & open-air theatre on the terrace is an offering for movie buffs who value their privacy and prefer to avoid overcrowded public areas. Naturally, TARC Tripundra presents an ideal opportunity for well-heeled cohorts seeking a better home, senior citizens looking for a safe, green haven within the city precincts or NRIs wishing to return to their roots without sacrificing the comforts of modern living. Even investors will be delighted as our luxury New Delhi-based project is poised to provide robust returns in the days ahead by emerging as a hot destination for both homeowners and investors."

TARC NSE ISIN: INE0EK901012. TARC is a leading Real Estate Development company in New Delhi with one of the largest land banks and key land parcels at prime locations in the National Capital Region. The leadership at TARC has spent the past four decades creating and building multiple projects across New Delhi-NCR through diverse verticals of residential, hospitality, commercial and retail with the mission of transforming urban living by curating future-ready, high-quality developments. TARC further strengthens its Brand Equity after recent collaborations with Bain Capital, USA & Blackstone Inc.

For further information, please visit www.TARC.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

