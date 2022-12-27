Tarun Rathi motivates Mumbai Dabbawallahs to save environment with cycle yatra

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): "Only if we start today, can we save tomorrow," says Tarun Rathi -- Eminent Social Activist, Minister of State -- UP and Vice president, Film Development Council.

These words come at a time when Rathi motivated Dabbawallahs to participate in the Paryavaran Jan Jagran Cycle Yatra from Versova Mandir Masjid to Lokhandwala recently, chanting environment slogans and motivating people to be the change."

Rathi is known for his numerous social activities, but the most important aspect of this young activist is that of uniting communities and empowering them.



For the uninitiated, the dabbawalas constitute a lunchbox delivery and return system that delivers hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work in India, especially in Mumbai. The lunchboxes are picked up in the late morning, delivered predominantly using bicycles and railway trains, and returned empty in the afternoon.

"The Dabbawallahs propogate green footprint and healthy lifestyle with their choice of transport. If you look at it, globally, there are twice as many bicycles as automobiles, and they outsell automobiles three to one.

"Today, we have replaced physical activities with a sedentary lifestyle," elaborates Rathi, adding that cycling saves one from obesity, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, diabetes and arthritis among others. The fact is that cycling a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, is fun, cheap and good for the environment.

"The Dabbawallah yatra is more than just a just about environment. It is about motivating our future generations to get back to the good old "sweat it out" time, and work towards a Fitter India!"

