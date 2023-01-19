Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers first fuselage for 6 AH-64 Apache to Indian Army

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Tata Boeing Aerospace (TBAL) has delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its modern facility in Hyderabad, the company said on Thursday.

The company said TBAL's 14,000-sq-m facility, in addition to being a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, produces complex aero-structures for Boeing 737 and 777 models. The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians and utilises the latest robotics, automation and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes.

"This is a proud milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the world-class manufacturing capabilities at our joint venture Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited at Hyderabad. The Apache will provide the Indian Army with a significant boost in capability just as the AH-64 has for the Indian Air Force," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.



Boeing had completed the deliveries of all 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020.

"Successful delivery of the first fuselage for Boeing AH-64 Apache combat helicopters for the Indian Army is the result of the hard work and seamless collaboration of the teams at TBAL, India. This delivery also positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations..." said, Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

TBAL has produced and supplied Boeing's Apache final assembly plant in Mesa, Arizona, with over 190 fuselages, Tata Boeing Aerospace said. More than 90 per cent of the parts used in these aerostructures assemblies are manufactured within India through over 100 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) suppliers in support of the government's vision for Make in India, according to the statement. Tata Group recently won the 'Supplier of the year' award 2022 from Boeing, from among more than 11,000 suppliers worldwide, it added.

With more than 1,275 AH-64 Apaches in operation accumulating over 4.9 million flight hours globally, 1.3 million of which have been in combat, the attack helicopter holds the reputation of being the world's most advanced and proven attack helicopter, the company said. (ANI)

