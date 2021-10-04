Tata CLiQ Luxury encourages thoughtful gifting this festive season with 10 on 10 sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, is hosting its annual 10 on 10 sale from October 6 to October 15.

With the festive season around the corner, it is the perfect time to celebrate relationships and bonds with thoughtfully curated gifts.

The ten-day sale will have attractive offers on luxury brands across categories such as Home Decor, Watches, Beauty & Grooming, Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, and Fashion jewellery, allowing consumers to browse and shop for gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

Tata CLiQ Luxury has scaled up several categories ahead of the sale by expanding the range with new launches and styles, allowing customers to purchase from an extensive catalogue of luxury brands at an attractive price. Through the 10 on 10 sale, Tata CLiQ Luxury is foreseeing revenue doubling across categories. Furthermore, it is expecting a surge in the watches and beauty categories.

As part of the sale, Frederique Constant, Michael Kors, and Movado are among the luxury watch brands offering discounts of up to 40%. In addition, new brands have been launched on the platform, like Baume & Mercier, thus expanding the portfolio. Brands like Salvatore Ferragamo and Paco Rabanne will be up to 40% off in the fragrance category, and Balmain Paris Hair Couture will be up to 50% off in the beauty segment. Exciting discounts will be available on handbags, luggage, backpacks, and briefcases. Coach and Michael Kors handbags will be up to 40% off. Eyewear brands like GUESS, Diesel, and Tom Ford will have a minimum of 35% off. Leading brands in the footwear category such as Dune London, ALDO, and Steve Madden will be available at up to 50% off. Charles & Keith and Ecco, which have recently been launched on the platform, will also have exciting offers.

The apparel category will provide combo offers across key brands such as BOSS and Brooks Brothers. The category assortment has also been increased with the launch of the AW21 collections by Desigual (women) and Armani Exchange (men and women). The kid's category will be up to 50% off across brands like Aigner, Choupette, Jordan, Kissy Kissy, and Mayoral. This category is growing with the introduction of new brands like Beaba, Stokke, and Superhero Toy store.



In the home section, brands such as Lavazza will have up to 45% off, Le Creuset will be up to 40% off, and Versace will have 15% off on its products. Apart from this, consumers will get to avail exclusive first-time discounts from brands like Starbucks and Zippo.

Indiluxe, by Tata CLiQ Luxury, which offers a collection of thoughtful Indian premium and luxury brands across categories, will also have exclusive offers on a range of brands. Prominent designer labels on the marketplace, such as Anita Dongre and Masaba, will have special offers throughout the sale. In the fashion category, new festive styles across designers and labels have been added. For the home category, offers on brands such as Arttd'inox, Ellementry, and Ritu Kumar will be available. In addition, new festive discovery brands with an extensive catalogue have been introduced on the platform.

Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head - Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, "For the 10 on 10 sale, we have curated a range of thoughtful gifting options to celebrate stories and special bonds this festive season. To offer the best deals this season, we have expanded our assortment and are introducing exciting offers on luxury brands across multiple categories. Given the convenience and ease of accessibility, consumers today are comfortable shopping online for luxury products across categories. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we provide consumers with tailored options which are reflective of their taste and are enhancing the overall luxury shopping experience by embracing the principles of Slow Commerce. With more than 100% Y-o-Y growth and increase in customer base, we are expecting a strong festive season this year."

The 10 on 10 sale will include 10% instant discount on Citibank cards and EMI, along with GWP (Gifts with purchase) offers in beauty and jewellery categories.

Tata CLiQ Luxury offers a superlative luxury shopping experience through a careful curation of brands, thoughtfully developed brand stores, luxury delivery and unboxing experiences, and bespoke privilege programmes managed by attentive relationship managers.

Shop here: https://luxury.tatacliq.com/

