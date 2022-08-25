Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz is back - Get set for the ultimate quizzing experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's most awaited business quiz is back.

A knowledge initiative by the Tata Group, Tata Crucible provides a platform for young quizzing enthusiasts from the corporate world to showcase their talent. Celebrating 75 years of Independence, this edition of Tata Crucible will quiz intelligent minds on events that shaped India's corporate journey.

The 19th edition of the quiz will continue to be held in an online format, inviting individual participation from full-time working professionals, across the nation. Registrations for this edition will remain open from 25th August to 30th September 2022.

In this pan-India quizzing competition to be held online starting with a pan-India prelim, the country is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals.

In each of the cluster finals, thetop scorer will be recognised as winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs 35,000/-* and Rs 18,000/-* respectively. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in two semi-finals and finally, six winners will qualify for the national final event scheduled to be held tentatively in November 2022. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy.

Adrian Terron, Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Group, said, "Tata Crucible is a key brand initiative by the Tata Group that has been continuously striving to provide a platform for brilliant, enthusiastic professionals to showcase their knowledge, awareness and talent that is key to success in today's fast-paced corporate world. We believe that our decision to foray into the digital space with the online quiz format has made Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz more accessible for avid and aspiring quizzers around the country. It has also helped us connect with a larger audience."

*Subject to applicable tax deductions at source

Renowned quizmaster and Tata Crucible veteran Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', known for his unique quizzing style, will continue to be the Quizmaster for this edition and joining him will be the Quiz Co-host Rashmi Furtado.

Since its inception in 2004, Tata Crucible has promoted the quest of knowledge and promoted out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing as a culture among the brightest of minds. For participants, the prestigious Tata Crucible quiz goes beyond juggling facts and tackling trivia; it has now become a quest that celebrates their knowledge and sets them apart.

The brand partners for the quiz for this edition are Tata Play Binge, Tata Motors Nexon, Tata 1mg and Mia by Tanishq.

Register and be a part of India's largest business quizzing competition at Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022. To register and for rules and updates, please visit https://iur.ls/tccq2022reg.

'Tata Crucible - The Corporate Quiz' seeks to bring together the sharpest young minds to take on the heat of the country's largest business quiz. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata Group is focusing its communication at, and Tata Crucible is a key knowledge initiative towards this engagement. Started in 2004, it has now become an eagerly anticipated annual event.

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The Group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2021-22, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was USD 128 billion (Rs 9.6 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 935,000 people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own Board of Directors. There are 29 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of USD 311 billion (Rs 23.6 trillion) as on March 31, 2022.

Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Communications, Tata Digital, and Tata Electronics.

