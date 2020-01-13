Tata Elxsi reports 9.7 pc revenue growth in Q3 q-o-q

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Design-led technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Monday said its revenue from operations grew to Rs 423 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, marking a growth of 9.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported all-round growth quarter-on-quarter across key verticals, business divisions and geographies in the financial quarter ending December 31, 2019.

The transportation vertical grew by 10.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter while healthcare grew faster at 40.6 per cent. Media and communications delivered another quarter of steady growth at 5.3 per cent while the design business showed growth at 9.9 per cent.

"This is a great quarter for the company with the highest ever top-line in its history with double-digit growth in transportation and healthcare verticals," said CEO and Managing Director Manoj Raghavan.

"This performance was led by strong execution and ramp-ups in large deals won in the previous quarters along with the addition of leading customers and wins in the electric vehicles, medical devices, and the OTT segments," he said in a statement.

Tata Elxsi leverages design thinking and application of digital technologies like the Internet of Things, cloud, mobility, virtual reality and artificial intelligence for customers across various sectors. (ANI)

