Tata Motors Finance's Bright Minds Conferred with 'Complete Banker' Certification from IIM Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI/PNN): At the Valedictory ceremony held in IIM Ahmedabad, a select group of high potential professionals from Tata Motors Finance, were honoured for their successful participation in the maiden 'Complete Banker Program.' The initiative is driven by Tata Motors Finance, one of India's leading NBFC pioneering in vehicle finance industry, in association with IIM Ahmedabad. The program is aligned with Tata Motors Finance's strategic objective of building visionary, global, and future-ready leaders.

The Complete Banker Program is one of Tata Motors Finance leadership's flagship initiatives. The comprehensive year-long program broadly phased upon enhancing financial proficiency, processes, customer centricity, and leadership skills of around 40 employees. The program majorly focused on blending classroom learnings with real-world scenarios. It also hosted industry leaders from the NBFC and Banking sector, enabling exposure to best practices and practical insights on latest trends and tested success strategies.

Tata Motors Finance's leadership team members including Alok Chadha, Executive Director; Anand Bang, Chief Operating Officer; Rohit Sarda, Chief Credit Officer; and Punit Puri, Chief Human Resource Office, marked their esteemed presence for the occasion.



Commenting on the occasion, Punit Puri, Chief Human Resource Officer, Tata Motors Finance, said, "We firmly believe that learning is a lifelong endeavour for achieving excellence. Our colleagues have extensively gained from the modular Complete Banker Program as a long-term journey to build skills required to succeed in this industry. Our collaboration with IIM Ahmedabad, one of India's globally recognized premier B-School, enabled us to reinforce our commitment to emerge as a knowledge-driven and future-ready organization. Through such specialized initiatives, we intend to advance Tata Motors Finance's knowledge capital, adding to our overall growth story in the years ahead."

Sharing views during the valedictory ceremony at IIM Ahmedabad, a participant in the program said, "The program has equipped us with knowledge across business functions including areas like customer centricity, effective salesforce management, value chain marketing, and business strategy." Another participant added, "The key learnings have undoubtedly added immense value to my professional capabilities. In a dynamic industry like vehicle financing, constantly upgrading and upskilling oneself is extremely essential. A program like the Complete Banker serves this purpose."

Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company is promoted by TMF Holdings Limited Head Quartered at Thane, Maharashtra. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 350+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers' sales outlets. TMFL's business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system.

