Tata Motors is a $45 billion global automobile manufacturing company.
Tata Motors global wholesales down 5 pc at 95,503 in June

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Tata Motors Group said on Thursday its global wholesales in June including Jaguar Land Rover totalled 95,503, lower by five per cent in the year-on period.
Wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in June were at 38,846, down 12 per cent as compared to June 2018.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in June were at 56,657, up one per cent, the company said in a statement.
The wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 43,204 vehicles, including Chery Jaguar Land Rover volumes of 6, 809 units. Chery Jaguar Land Rover is a 50:50 joint venture between Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, and Chinese government-owned automaker Chery.
Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,839 vehicles while Land Rover wholesales were 30,365 vehicles. (ANI)

