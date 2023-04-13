TATA Projects unveils HACHI - SAFETY MASCOT for its India @100 campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired Technology led Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company, has unveiled HACHI as its safety mascot under its campaign India @100, growing responsibly and safely.

India @ 100, growing responsibly and safely is not just a campaign. It is a vision for an India which is future-ready to lead the world towards a more sustainable, resilient, and safer place for the generations to come.

This campaign is further supported by a compelling 7-episode YouTube series that features industry mavens sharing their thoughts on different aspects of safety. This series will focus on highlighting the environment, social, and governance (ESG) led growth for the country while ensuring a safe and secure environment for every stakeholder. The upcoming episodes will feature topics such as ensuring safety for site workers, safety in this digital era, road safety, safer homes and work place, diversity - safe place to work for all especially women and more.

Tata Projects has chosen a bee as its safety mascot. Bees are considered indispensable to the existence of humankind as they pollinate approximately 35% of the crop species consumed by us. The mascot goes by the name HACHI. Hachi, is a Japanese word, and it means 'Bee'. It epitomizes the six-sigma of safety, respect, and environment. And bees personify perseverance and symbolize community and teamwork.

Himanshu Chaturvedi, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Tata Projects Ltd, said, "In today's world, businesses must make focused efforts to ensure the occupational safety of their workforce. This is because the well-being of workers is crucial for the success of any business. At Tata Projects, we understand the importance of workplace safety and make sure that it is our top priority. We believe that every worker has the right to return home safely at the end of the day.

To achieve this, we have put in place various measures to ensure the safety of our workers at our sites. One of the programs we have in place to promote a culture of safety at Tata Projects is the Zero Tolerance Assurance program. This program is designed to reduce the risks for workers on the job and to prevent accidents and injuries. It is a comprehensive safety program that covers all aspects of workplace safety. We provide regular training to our workers on the importance of workplace safety, the hazards they might encounter on the job, and how to protect themselves from these hazards. We also invest in the latest safety gear to protect our workers. Safe construction at project sites is critical not just for the workers, but also for the public. Many construction sites are located in populated areas or are accessible to non-project staff. Stringent protocols ensures that project execution is safe to all persons.

At Tata Projects, we are committed to ensuring that our workers are safe and healthy. We believe that safety should be the way of life."

"This campaign will enables to promulgate our belief that the safety of stakeholders takes precedence over everything else. With this campaign, we not only endeavor to eliminate accidents at project sites, but also educate and enlighten the masses about industry-wide safety practices."

Tata Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired Technology led Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company in India. We have expertise in providing sustainable solutions in the execution of large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects while also demonstrating strong presence in refineries and petrochemical plants. We leverage our domain knowledge across various business segments to address the shift to clean energy to meet the nation's Net Zero ambitions.





We provide ready-to-deploy solutions for refineries, green fuels, roads, bridges, integrated rail & metro systems, commercial building & airports, power generation, transmission & distribution systems, chemical process plants, water & waste management, and mining & metal purification systems.



Tata Projects offers one stop service covering entire life cycle of the project, from project conceptualization to operations & maintenance. It uses innovative technology solutions to offer bouquet of services which includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, inspection & expediting, operations, repairs & maintenance, and shutdown services.



Over the years, Tata Projects has received several awards and recognitions for its project delivery and commitment to safety & quality.



We are a part of the TATA Group which operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. In 2021-22, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $128 billion (INR 9.6 trillion). These companies collectively employ over 935,000 people.

