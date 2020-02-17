Tata Teleservices pays Rs 2,197 crore to DoT towards AGR

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Tata Teleservices Limited (TTL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) on Monday made a payment of Rs 2,197 crores to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, as had been ordered by the Supreme Court.

A press statement from Tata teleservices (Maharashtra) limited said, "Pursuant to the judgement dated October 24, 2019 of the Supreme Court and in accordance with further communications from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) have made payments of Rs 2,197 crore to the DoT towards Licence fees and Spectrum Usage Charges."

"TTSL and TTML have also submitted to the DoT the details of calculations in support of the payment," the press note said.

While Vodafone-Idea in a statement said, "AGR dues and the subsequent directions issued by the DoT, the Board of Directors of the company met today to take stock of the assessment made by the company to determine the amount that it could immediately pay towards compliance of the aforesaid orders and directions."

"Based on the overall review of the position, the Board has authorised the company to immediately pay to DoT a portion of the dues calculated based on AGR, aggregating to a sum of Rs. 2,500 crores today and a further Rs. 1,000 crores before the end of the week. The Board will take further stock of the situation to see how further additional payments can be made," the statement said. (ANI)

