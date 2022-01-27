Tatas to focus on improving Air India On-Time-Performance

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Tata Group, which is set to take over Air India on Thursday, will focus on improving the airlines' On-Time-Performance, sources said.

Tata will make big changes after the formal handover of Air India. The maximum emphasis will be given to ensure that all Air India aircraft fly on time, sources told ANI.

Tata Group has also planned several other changes. There will be changes in seating arrangements and also the dress of the cabin crew. Tata is a leading player in the hotel business and it will give top priority to improve the quality of food in the airline, sources said.



According to an Air India official, a recorded message of Ratan Tata will be played out on board in all Air India aircraft.

Tata Sons won bid for acquiring the national for Rs 18,000 crore, the government announced in October 2021, marking the end of the process to privatise the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd. Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium, which had bid Rs 15,100 crore.

After Tata Sons won the bid, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavour will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud. (ANI)

