Tatvic is recognized as a 'Great Workplace' in the great place to work survey 2022; two years in a row

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's official, the second time in a row: Tatvic Analytics is a great place to work in 2022! Tatvic, the leading Marketing Analytics Company in APAC, is certified as a Great Workplace in India in the Great Place to Work Survey, again.

Tatvic got high ratings on key parameters that show that employees accept our efforts on Transparency and Trust, work-life management, and an overall enabling environment. As the company is notable for its culture of collaboration, competence, recreation, and providing physical safety at the workplace, fair treatment regardless of race/caste, and sex.

Believing in the culture of fairness, flexibility, diversity, and inclusion, Tatvic aspires to continue working hard in the areas of personal development and excel in providing a safe and inclusive working space to employees.

Sharing his thoughts on this proud moment, Tejas Modi, Co-founder, Tatvic Analytics, said, "Our commitment to creating a positive working environment where people can flourish is demonstrated through our year-on-year assessment and exceeding performance in global benchmarks. This re-validation is a great boost for our vision, as we are recognized as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row."



According to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Survey, people at Tatvic feel that they work for a company with a strong belief and pillars in empowering its people. A balanced work culture that promotes self-development in an enabling environment of safety and recreation is fostered in the organization. They are proud of the opportunities they have, and the responsibilities they share, which promotes a culture of performance orientation.

Tatvic Analytics is an end-to-end Marketing Analytics Consulting, Services, and Solutions company. As the leading Premier Google Partner in APAC, Tatvic has unique combined expertise in Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Platform.

Tatvic's marketing efficiency improvement solutions to businesses include Google Analytics for Web & App, Cloud for Marketing, Conversion rate optimization, Predictive ML-driven IP Solutions for Remarketing, Personalization, Programmatic Campaign Management, and Customer Profiling.

Great Place to Work Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization given by the Great Place to Work Institute, the Global Authority on Workplace Culture Assessment.

