Taxguru forays into the mobile application space, launches its first user-friendly app

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/GPRC): Taxation and consulting web portal Taxguru ('https://www.taxguru.in') has always come to the aid of those who struggle with accounting, finance, corporate laws, and anything else that lies in the spectrum of taxation.

Founded by CA Sandeep Kanoi, Taxguru has expanded its horizons and has now entered into the mobile application space. The platform's first official app, launched with the same name as its website, is now available on the Google Play store and can be easily downloaded by all Android users.

The app has been designed with the convenience of its subscribers in mind. Shedding some light on the same, Kanoi said, "The mobile phone application makes the entire process of surfing the website hassle-free. It enables users to access the Taxguru portal on their mobile phones whenever and wherever they want. It is less time-consuming compared to the portal, and eliminates the users' dependency on their laptops. "

Sandeep Kanoi also talked about the idea behind launching this app. About the same, he said, "When we created this platform to help people who find themselves stuck in the complex taxation system, we knew it would be appreciated; but the rate at which we have grown has been overwhelming for us. So to cater to the growing users and their needs, we decided to launch an app."

The database of the platform has been sub-categorized into 'Features Posts', 'Latest Posts', 'Popular Posts' and more. Search engine-friendly content further makes the whole experience very systematic and efficient for the users.



Among the most popular features, tax calculators and rate charts are expected to be of great help to subscribers.

Other important features of the Taxguru app include the simplification of various laws relating to direct taxation for a better understanding of people, detailed information about indirect taxation, company law explained via several articles drafted by highly qualified professionals, etc.

The app also provides latest news about Indian laws and updates about the judgments pronounced by various courts and tribunals.

Users are also regularly notified about any instructions and circulars issued by CBDT, CBIC, MCA, RBI, ICAI/ ICSI/ CMA, etc.

Lastly, being an interactive platform, it allows subscribers to post comments, share opinions, and ask relevant questions.

