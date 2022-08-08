TCL reaffirms its leadership in Mini LED TVs in 2022

Hong Kong, August 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Driven by its culture of creativity and innovation, the past four decades have witnessed TCL's rapid growth to become one of the dominant players in the global TV industry with vertical integration capabilities and a diversified product portfolio including award-winning TV and audio home appliances.

The Future of LCD Display: Mini LED Technology

Delivering high contrast, high brightness, an ultra-thin profile and many local dimming zones, Mini LED technology provides the 2022 TCL TV series with exceptional picture and colour quality. Effortlessly handling fast-moving images - Mini LED TVs are perfect for sporting action and iconic movies - offering a perfect visual fluidity, without any flickering or shaking.

TCL is proud of its achievements in Mini LED technology since 2018, and the company has received a host of endorsements from media and professional associations. In 2022, TCL launches its latest generation of Mini LED technology, with even more new major benefits for users:

16-Bit Ultra-precise Light Control to offer richer colours and more details

Round Halo Mini LED to eliminate a blooming halo of white objects on pure black backgrounds

TCL Mini LED Backlight Direct Drive to ensure fast moving objects are clearer and sharper on the screen

Mini LED uniform quality to have a single colour uniform image

TCL Mini LED backlight demura with a uniform light control (no spotlight, no gray patch, no dirty screen effect)

Leveraging its first-mover advantage in the Mini LED space, TCL achieved significant growth in sales volume for its mid-to-high-end smart screens in 2021. Sales volumes for TCL QLED and Mini LED smart screens increased by 53.8 per cent and 50.5 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

T he Forefront of Mini LED technology: OD Zero Mini LED



The OD Zero Mini LED features the smallest LED chip and doubles the number of local dimming zones.

By minimizing the LED chip, it enables TCL to maximize the backlighting precision to deliver ultimate contrast and brightness. By removing the standard Optical Distance, TCL is also able to build the slimmest direct-lit TVs ever. In 2022, TCL's 8K OD Zero Mini LED TV - the X9 (X925 PRO) - has been named as CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees, winning the prestigious "Best of Innovation" award.

2022 TCL TV Series: ultra-wide range of TVs from core to flagship models, for all uses, needs and expectations.

TCL X Series Mini LED TVs brings together TCL's Mini LED with QLED and 8K technology. X Series provide viewers with an unrivalled viewing experience thanks to more and smaller LEDs that produce more contrast control zones. It then reveals more details, brilliant luminance, and a wider High Dynamic Range.

TCL C Series TVs are an important addition to TCL's continuous commitment to bringing exceptional viewing and entertainment 4K Mini LED and QLED experience to users. In 2022, the high-end range models of TCL C Series (TCL C935 & TCL C835) also feature the Mini LED technology. Enhanced by an industry-leading sound system, featuring Dolby Atmos, these TVs allow users to enjoy a deeper connection with all kinds of on-screen content.

TCL is a very active player in the gaming sector, providing gamers with high-quality screens and endless playing options to enhance their gaming experience. 4K Mini LED Line C935, C835 and 4K QLED Line C735 feature:

144Hz Refresh Rate: providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. With VRR at 144Hz refresh rate, they can support larger and higher frame rate games without screen tearing: dynamic refresh rates can adjust to the content to produce smoother and seamless gameplay as video game creators intended.

Game Master: serious gamers will enjoy Game Master which automatically offers additional gaming features, with the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming with HDMI 2.1, ALLM, 144Hz VRR and Game Bar.

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

