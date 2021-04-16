TCS recognised as leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for managed workplace services in North America for fifth year in a row.

The report evaluates 20 vendors to enable sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to select the best provider for managed workplace services (MWS).

MWS is centred on delivering a digital workplace experience to end-users so that organisations can leverage their digital dexterity in the development of new digital business services.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of the digital workplace and new ways of working with an extensive use of collaboration platforms and unified workplaces on the cloud," said TCS's Global Head Ashok Pai.

"Enterprises should reimagine their operations spanning applications to unlock the full potential of their digital workplace initiatives to deliver consumer-grade employee experience and infuse hyper collaboration," he added.

TCS ensures adoption of digital workplace initiatives within enterprises through solutions such as TCS Office 365 - a platform that curates the learning journey based on the Office 365 usage pattern, role, activities, and geography.

TCS has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. It has over 488,000 consultants in 46 countries.

(ANI)

