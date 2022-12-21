Tea Valley appreciates our Morning cup of tea in its new Campaign

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/ATK): A delightful solution for our everyday dilemma of getting out of bed is a refreshing cup of Morning Tea!

Despite the cultural and linguistic differences, the country's 100+ million population unites over tea.

Tea Valley's Campaign 'India Har pal doharaye, ek achchi si chai hojaye' brings to screen the most crucial element of each household, workplace, nook, and corner around us. It has brought to screen the importance of Morning tea in our lives.

The brand has collaborated with Sukhwinder Singh and conceptualized the anthem, honouring all minute and crucial tea moments of our lives.

The anthem highly speaks of Tea Valley's calming, refreshing, and soothing experience. The song has gathered a vast audience with its initial video, where the estates of tea from Assam are depicted, giving the viewers a glimpse of the origin of the brand Tea Valley.



The campaign 'India Har pal Doharaye, ek achchi si chai hojaye' is live across Youtube and social media channels. The Campaign was conceptualized and created by the company's marketing head Vallabh Keswani along with their creative agency Map Communications. The appreciation of the real taste of Assam tea is the brand's voice, and hence this Campaign was sketched by the team to bring out a conversation without any filter. "With our new campaign, we have tried to glorify the space that tea has made in our daily routine. Our team has taken a refreshing take and I am glad about the work put in. I believe this campaign would leave behind millions of smiles," said Namit Jain, Director, Tea Valley.



Tea Valley has been in the market for three years to deliver 100 per cent original Assam tea. The brand aims to deliver a premium taste of Assam into tea cups and garner admiration from its loyal consumers. Tea Valley has made a deliberate effort to bring out the evolution of tea in daily life, which resonates with its users.

Watch Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40u2SIKFkcA

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

