Teachers play an important role in a student's life, says Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian at the Rotary Club of Chennai Legends "Legendary Awards"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): This year's Legendary Awards organized by the Rotary Club of Chennai Legends honoured 15 personalities in the field of Higher Education consisting of principals and professors who have made an impact in their college and the society at large. The chief guest for the awards function was Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha).

Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian spoke on the importance of teachers in the society and the impact they have on children. She was felicitated by Dr Kumar Rajendran, President - Elect, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends and Nalini Olivannan.



The welcome address was delivered by Rtn. S. Rajashekhar, President, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends, followed by the Vocational Service Director, Rtn. R. S. Guhan explaining the significance of these awards. Rtn. V.S. Shanthi, Secretary, proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Kumar Rajendran, President - Elect and Rotary Club of Chennai Legends and PDG G. Olivannan felicitated the awardees.

The 15 awardees felicitated were Dr K. S. Antonysamy, Head, Department of English, Loyola College, Dr Aranga Malika, Head, Department of Tamil, Ethiraj College for Women, S. Arasi, Associate Professor & Head, PG & Research Department of English, Pachaiyappa's College, Dr G. Chandralekha Rao, Associate Professor & Head, Department of English, D G Vaishnav College, Dr S. Elumalai, Assistant Professor in Legal Studies, The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Dr S. Lochani, Assistant Professor in English, Quaid-E-Millath Govt College for Women, Dr J. Mangayarkarasi, Dean of Academic Affairs & Head, PG & Research Department of English, Ethiraj College for Women, Dr V. Meenakumari, Associate Professor, Department of English, Anna Adarsh College for Women, Dr Mekala Rajan, Associate Professor & Head, Department of English, Madras Christian College, Dr T.Prabhu, Assistant Professor, English, L. N. Govt Arts College, Ponneri (Chennai), Dr M. K. Shakila, Dean, School of Management, Guru Nanak College, Dr R. Subasree, Head, Department of Counselling Psychology, Madras School of Social Work, P. Uma Maheshwari, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Clinical Nutrition, SDNB Vaishnav College for Women, T. Vaidegi, Assistant Professor in Commerce, Patrician College of Arts & Science and Dr M. Victoria Salomi, Assistant Professor & Head, Department of Biochemistry, Dr MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women.

