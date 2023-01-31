Teaser of web series Baba based on emotional relationship between father and daughter released on Mask TV OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): It is said that the daughter is closest to her father in the house. The teaser of Baba, a great web series based on the passionate relationship between father and daughter, has been released on Mask TV OTT, which has been highly appreciated by the audience. This web series is going to be released soon on Mask TV OTT, which is going to give viewers unprecedented entertainment along with a meaningful message of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

If we talk about Mask TV OTT, then it is a fast-growing platform in the country today where more than one film and web series attract people. When Mask TV OTT Originals started, no one thought that it would be able to create so much space among people in such a short time. First the Mission Seventy action drama series, then India's first real transgender reality show Project Angels directed by Manasi Bhatt, the haphazard series of entertainment that has been released is not taking the name of stopping.

https://youtu.be/q1ZWJiaGDl0





Hunger based on the struggle of greed on Mask TV OTT: The story of January 1, Mussoorie House, Pratha, double shades made on the issue of homosexuality, blackmailing on social media and the triangle of political business streamed in Rag - Bhasad and Kashmir Along with Burhan, a film on the fight against terror in the Valley, the film Bhalesa wearing a positive mask on the fight against terror was well received by the audience.Apart from this, many projects have come up which have given Mask TV OTT a perfect place in the hearts of the audience. In such a situation, once again after the trailer of Leech web series, Mask TV OTT has released the teaser of Baba. In this, actor Shahbaz Khan, known for his strong voice and brilliant personality, actor Shahbaz Khan, singer-actor writer and multitalented Laik Khan, Kriti Verma etc. are seen in the web series Baba Ke Teacher. The music of this series is already creating a buzz. Now it has to be seen when the series is released, how much impact it can leave on the audience. Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala of Hungama Media Group is promoting this web series "BABA".

masktvott.com/downloadapp.php

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

