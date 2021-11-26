Tech Based Mentorship platform MentorKart® raises USD 250K, LetsVenture and Ashish Vidyarthi join this round

Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading Tech-based Mentorship patented platform MentorKart® today announced that in its extended round of funding, it has raised funds from LetsVenture and senior actor & motivational speaker Ashish Vidyarthi taking total funds raised till date to USD 250K.

According to MentorKart, it will utilise the funds for its go-to Market plans, enhancing its platform, strengthening tech capabilities, building new products and expanding teams across tech, product, and marketing.

Launched in 2020 by Ashish Khare and SK Mohanty, MentorKart is a tech-based mentorship platform aimed at offering specialized mentorship programs for Students, Working Professionals and early-stage entrepreneurs.

MentorKart offers a Personalized one on one Mentorship program, one to Many Live Mentoring program, Goal-Based Mentorship packages apart from structured Pre-Recorded Courses and Master Classes in a subscription and pay per use model for both individuals and organizations.

These programs are being conducted by experienced Industry and start-up leaders, Career Coaches, Business Coaches, Life Coaches. MentorKart has already signed partnerships with various institutes and has more than Several Thousand mentees and mentors on its platform.

"We at MentorKart are focussed on our mission to make the youth of India Industry & future-ready and unlocking potential for Millions of Youth Studying in Colleges or Working in Companies or those starting their ventures. Mentoring by expert Mentors can move them from Confusion to Clarity, make them more employable or help them to start their entrepreneurship Journey, We are excited to work with Mr. Ashish Vidyarthi to take the initiative to Next level," said Ashish Khare, Founder & CEO MentorKart.



Ashish Vidyarthi added that, "Mentors play a key role in the success of individuals. I am really happy to be associated with MentorKart which has a great set of Mentor's, and Mentorship Programs with a long-term vision. They are doing a wonderful job in mentoring students, working professionals and early-stage entrepreneurs."

Headquartered in Delhi, MentorKart is a technology-based Mentorship platform aimed to help the Youth of India not only achieve but surpass their Professional & Personal goals.

MentorKart has shown significant traction among its target customers, Partners and already have several thousands of Mentees and Mentors who have joined the platform. MentorKart has ambitious plans of expansion keeping Mentorship at its centre.

Today MentorKart has the best of industry veterans, educational gurus, specific domain experts and entrepreneurs who are working or worked with FAANG, BIG4, Growing Startups and Fortune 500 companies, sharing their mantras and helping individuals to build their wisdom to face ups and downs in various phases of life.

So, buckle up and join the league as MentorKart helps you navigate the challenging road ahead with confidence.

To Join MentorKart as Mentor or Mentee, please visit, www.mentorkart.com.

