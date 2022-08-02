Tech Mahindra announces strategic partnership with Soroco to establish a large Task Mining Center of Excellence

Boston [US], August 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Soroco, the world's first work graph company, has announced a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

The partnership will establish a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) to deliver an accelerated transformation program for business process management and managed services backed by intelligent automation and task mining.

Tech Mahindra's CoE will be located in New Delhi to support the evolving digital transformation needs of customers' right from Discovery to Realization.

Together, Soroco and Tech Mahindra will support customers to develop a culture of continuous improvement, industry best practices, assets, and accelerators to provide a structured approach on-ground. While Soroco's platform Scout will focus on task mining-led solutions, Tech Mahindra will assist with its implementation, and manage services around task mining practices.

Samson David, CEO, Soroco, said, "We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra, one of the leaders in digital transformation. At Soroco, we are building the world's first work graph platform, a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. It provides near real-time insights into how work gets done on-ground, and helps enterprises in their transformation journey. Through this partnership, we aim to help organizations globally to be able to assess how work happens on-ground and make a profound impact on how people truly experience work."

Through the partnership with Soroco, Tech Mahindra will be able to leverage AI & ML based Process Discovery and Mining Technology to accelerate their transformation outcomes. Tech Mahindra's Business Process Services has adopted an integrated automation practice that offers an advanced blend of intelligent automation and automation thinking with varied services such as automation consulting, opportunity assessment, tool selection, cost-benefit analysis, and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) roadmaps, among others to the customers.

"New technology shifts, consumer expectations, and challenging norms have put pressure on organizations to embrace automated digital methodologies. We look forward to our partnership with Soroco to accelerate our customers' digital transformation processes," said Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra. "Our combined offering will further help to reduce overall operations costs, improve customer experience, drive better compliance, and improve working capital. Tech Mahindra's Center of Excellence (CoE) will help this strategic partnership to jointly deliver an integrated automation practice that offers an advanced blend of Intelligent Automation and Automation Thinking."



Tech Mahindra and Soroco will cater to global clients across industries, such as telecom, banking, manufacturing, automotive, retail & consumer packaged goods, and deliver comprehensive industry-leading capabilities to customers.

Soroco is building the world's first and most bleeding-edge work graph platform -- a database of shared digital experiences emanating from our daily work. We are a deep tech company with ~40 patents. Our flagship product Scout, powered by the work graph, provides near real-time insights into how work gets done on the ground and helps enterprises in their transformation journey. The "work graph" unifies disjoint categories like Process Mining, Task Mining, user training, BPM, and RPA to provide a single source of truth. We have operations across the USA, Europe, UK, Singapore & India with a roster of Fortune 500 customers across 30 countries.

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 151,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1224 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales' Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in 'brand strength' and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOW™ framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow's experiences today and believes that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders.

