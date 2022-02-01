Tech Mahindra included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for third consecutive year

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year.

Tech Mahindra is amongst the 7 Indian companies to be included in 2022 Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI expands globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Colombia and Uruguay for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Tech Mahindra is included in the 2022 list for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we appreciate differences based on age, ethnicity, race, lifestyle, and social status and have designed a series of programs, policies, and initiatives to promote diversity. We have endeavoured to create a psychologically safe ecosystem where associates are connected through human-centred experiences. Our progressive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies enable our associates to bring their most authentic selves and thrive in a purpose-driven workplace. This recognition in Bloomberg GEI Index for the third time in a row is a testimony of our 'intentionally diverse and naturally inclusive' philosophy that empowers everyone at Tech Mahindra to Rise."

Tech Mahindra believes in 'wellness before business' and employee wellbeing is the organisation's topmost priority. With organizational initiatives focused on the health of the associates, such as 'Wellness Wednesdays', virtual coffee meets, etc., Tech Mahindra has also extended their 'Work from Anywhere' policy in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. This provides flexibility to associates to work from anywhere.

The Bloomberg GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies and increases the depth and breadth of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data available to investors. The number of companies included in the GEI has increased by 10% year over year, showing a growing commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club, said, "We are proud to recognize Tech Mahindra and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting. Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience', Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.



