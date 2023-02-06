'Techdost' launched 'Vedmarg', a cloud-based school management system (School ERP Software with LMS)

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): Meerut-based tech giant 'Techdost Services Pvt Ltd' introduced the cloud-based school management system, 'Vedmarg'. The product was launched under the guidance of Shani Deshwal, Amit Kumar and Mohit Rana.

Vedmarg is cloud-enabled school management system/software that aims to facilitate complex administrative operations of educational institutions. The software is integrated with 80+ modules (from Admission registration, Fee management with transport, Attendance, Reports, Marksheets along with exam time table & admit cards, ID cards, online exams, quizzes and transfer certificates etc.) to enhance the activity workflow of schools and colleges.

Shani Deshwal, Founder & Business Head at TECHDOST, said, "I believe that if we integrate advanced engineering with intelligence, it can do wonders for human beings. After being in the IT sector for almost six years, I have observed There is a lot of development with technology in other sectors, but the education sector is still far behind, especially the small and middle-class schools. These schools are still dependent on manual systems for their routine work."

He also added, "We know that there are various school management systems in the market but all of them are very outdated and do not meet the requirements of schools, colleges and institutes. Here, our school management software has integration with 80+ modules and we aim to add 1 new module every month."





Amit Kumar, Founder & Director at Techdost, elaborated, "Apart from easing the administrative tasks of the school, our aim was to create an ERP that caters to the core needs of the teachers, students and parents. This is the main reason why we have integrated online quizzes, study material and video lectures to make the students potentially stronger as far as academics is concerned. Along with this the platform enables the students to communicate directly with the subject teachers to clear their doubts."

Amit Kumar added, "Lastly, teachers and parents are the main stakeholders of any institution which often gets neglected. But, we can assure you that Vedmarg will also help them a lot in relieving them from stress and pressure."

In short, Amit said that the Vedmarg school ERP would cover 360° aspects of an educational institution.

Currently, Vedmarg, school management system, is available with 1 month free trial for the session 2023-24 and any school can get this offer by visiting www.vedmarg.com, Vedmarg has a dedicated team for onboarding new schools, and support. Vedmarg also offers 100+ sms templates, approved by TRAI India, for fee reminders, holidays, fee defaulters, PTMs and other school activities.

Techdost is a leading digital marketing company, founded in 2017 by Shani Deshwal, Amit Kumar and Mohit Rana. In the last 5 years of success, the company has worked with many big organisations like KIA, Honda, Suzuki, Adda52, RMGOE, DAV Cent School, K.N.Modi Foundation, Nelco Sports, Renani Jewels, Anand Hospital and many more. For quality and excellence, Techdost received 4 awards at GECL Awards-2021 by LWT at Tula's Institute, Dehradun.

