TechGuy add Free Instant Video Call (TechConsult) and Yearly TechCare Plan to their Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): TechGuy, an out and out Service provider in the Indian After-Sales Ecosystem, has added two new services to their bouquet of offerings, Free Instant Video Call (TechConsult) and a Yearly TechCare Plan that provides year-long customer service at a highly economical rate.

"Our flagship product TechService continues to provide the best on-demand repair and upgrade service across multiple types of gadgets. Gadgets are something we use every day, every moment. They have become an irreplaceable extension of our bodies, but there is no easy and quick resolution when they get unhealthy," says Garv Mulchandani, Founder, TechGuy. "Customers and Clients are forced to wait an endless number of days, travel to multiple service providers and pay charges off the roof. Most service providers also focus on sales of spares more than just providing genuine, authentic and reliable service. It is not a rare sight to experience that for a minor issue, unaware customers end up spending upwards of 3000 INR, which is not more than a 500-750 INR Issue."

To combat these issues, TechGuy is in the market to provide convenient, affordable, super quick and reliable services. With a very easy online interface to book and track requests, discounted rates per market standard and all trained and verified technicians from National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), TechGuy is the only out & out genuine service provider in the market right now.



With a humble beginning in 2020, only focusing on Laptops, they have also added an entire PC Suite, Printers, Televisions, Smartphones, Tablets and even Gaming Consoles to their bag of reliable services.

The 21-year-old Statistics graduate with more than 30 years of family lineage in the after-sales service ecosystem, Garv leads the team, and with his focus on automation and process optimisation, TechGuy is undoubtedly the most hassle-free and tech-enabled service platform.

TechGuy is also incubated by NITI AAYOG, Atal Innovation Mission and Startup India to continue on its journey to solve multiple issues around the after-sales service ecosystem and get the industry standardised.

So if you are looking to avail a repair service or a yearly plan for your or your children's devices, TechGuy is the best solution out there in the market. You can avail all their services via www.techguy.co.in.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

