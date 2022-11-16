Techila Global Services Shared The Children's Day Joy With The Kids Of Gharte Orphanage

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): Techila Global Services, a Salesforce development company and Salesforce.com Silver Consulting Partner decided to partner with the kids of Gharte Orphanage (Hadapsar) this Children's Day! The team explored its inner child by playing games and sharing food with the young boys and girls at the orphanage.

On the 14th of November, the Techila team decorated the venue at Gharte Orphanage with the Children's Day theme. 40 children from the orphanage, aged 5 to 14, participated in the celebration and enjoyed their day with Techila Global Services. The team aimed to bring smiles to the children's faces by making them forget all their worries and indulge in the celebration on the special day.

The Techila team members organized several fun games for the kids, such as musical chairs and a dance competition. The adults themselves went down memory lane as they played these games with the kids. They also encouraged the children to show their skills while having fun and playing games. The celebration made all kids invested in the games, making them suggest their favorite games out of sheer joy and excitement.



Along with playing fun games with the kids, the Techila team distributed delicious snacks to them, fueling their energies. The company also distributed gifts to every child, adding to the celebration's excitement. The children received school bags, sweaters, earrings, pens, sunglasses, caps, and many other gifts from the Techila team.

Techila Global Services succeeded in making the day at Gharte Orphanage full of joy with all the fun, food, and games for the kids on the special occasion. Every child and adult felt loved in a pure and joyful environment.

ChitizAgarwal, the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, believes this initiative was a breath of fresh air for the entire team. He says, "I have always tried to keep the child within me alive. The pure and unadulterated energy radiated by children made our day. Stepping out of the corporate hassles, steering away from the irrational fears, and turning into one of those kids at Gharte Orphanage was the break all of us needed. For me, the Children's Day has always been a call to the inner child within all of us who yearns to come out and take control of our lives!"

