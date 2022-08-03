TECHIN Inaugurates Technology Incubation Space for Incubatees to set up office

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The incubation space of the Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN) was inaugurated by Prof. Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman, IIT Palakkad along with Prof Ligy Philip, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Madras on the 29th of July 2022 in the presence of Prof. Sunil Kumar P B, Director, IIT Palakkad, Dr Santhakumar Mohan, Dean ICSR, IIT Palakkad and Director, TECHIN, Anuradha Shankar, CEO, TECHIN, Dr Anoop Akkoorath and Dr Dinesh Jagadeesan, Executive Committee Members, TECHIN, faculty and staff of IIT Palakkad and TECHIN.

The TECHIN incubation space is spread over 4500 square feet and is located at the V Square building, NH 544 Kanjikode, Palakkad. This space is ideally meant for incubatees to have their offices and workplace.

Out of the companies/teams who are in the incubation stage, a few are working out of the incubation space and the other three from their respective cities. Every incubator uses the space when they come for testing or prototyping. At the time of the inauguration, the six teams of TECHIN presented their products focusing on technology-based initiatives.

Prof Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman, IIT Palakkad while congratulating the TECHIN team said, "The incubation journey is like travelling on a highway is filled with challenges; one has to adapt and overcome to attain success."

Prof Sunil Kumar, Director, IIT Palakkad opined that, "TECHIN worked with the current incubatees even during the worst of COVID-19 conditions and now we hope they will grow by leaps and bounds."



"TECHIN is a collaborative entity. We bring key stakeholders from the industry, including manufacturing companies to support these incubatees. Furthermore, Govt agencies and NGOs in the specific domains provide real testing sites and facilitate data collection. We also encourage and induce cross pollination between domains and bring various experts and professionals with relevant expertise to support and mentor the teams. To cite an example, we rope in sanitation domain experts and workers for the Sanitation domain platform and medical professionals and medical college personnel to the MedTech domain. This enables deeper focus on the solution to iron out the issues from a 360-degree perspective," said Anuradha, CEO, TECHIN.

Facilities & Benefits at TECHIN

The facilities that are offered at the space is Rapid prototyping fabrication facilities ranging from CNC routers, laser cutters, plasma cutters, milling machines, welding, electronics stations, 3D printing in polymers, chemical Analysis equipment, testing equipment and many tools are available in the innovation lab. Even the facilities of IIT Palakkad are accessible to the teams including 3D printing in Metal alloys, lathe, PCB development, etc.

Apart from world-class cutting-edge technologies that IIT Palakkad and TECHIN offers, other benefits that companies can utilize here are: technical support from prototyping to scale manufacturing, business mentoring be it B2B or B2C or any market scenario, access to Angel and Venture capital networks specific to the domain, connections to Govt and NGO entities for field trials, support for certification and testing, Product Showcase, deployment support, training of maintenance and service personnel for the Sanitation domain projects, access to medical college and engineering personnel and professionals for the MedTech domain projects, support for regulatory compliance and facilitate hiring of interns for the early stages.

For more information and to understand us better, please visit: techin-iitpkd.org.

Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN) a startup incubator provides world class business and technical mentoring, access to rapid prototyping facilities and fund, connection to market.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

