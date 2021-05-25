Technical Ceramics Additive Manufacturing for Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Aeronautics and Biomedical Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 3DCeram, a French company specializing in 3D ceramic processes and materials, has partnered with India-based Shree Rapid Technologies (SRT) to strengthen the foothold of the company in the Indian market, pooling both companies' additive manufacturing expertise in 3D Printed Ceramics.

3DCeram's 3D printing technology offers enormous flexibility when designing items for the medical, luxury goods, and industrial sectors. And now, thanks to the Ceramaker 900 from 3DCeram, it is possible to manufacture large items of incomparable quality and provide a real boost to innovation process.

Established in 2007, Shree Rapid Technologies has become the premier supplier of additive manufacturing technology in the country, with global brands as the principal partners SRT has established itself as the enablers of 3D printing in India. With this partnership, SRT moves a step closer to its goal of becoming an end-to-end AM workflow supplier to the manufacturing industry. Becoming one of a kind technology company to provide Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production technology and services to its clients. Leading the way to a more Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The two companies have signed a strategic deal which leverages SRT's extensive sales and marketing reach as well as industry and market expertise with 3DCeram as applied in medical, luxury goods, and industrial sectors.



Richard Gaignon, 3DCERAM Sinto's CEO commented, "As a ceramic engineer, I have been working in the ceramic field for 30 years as well in the traditional industry like bricks and roofing tiles, floor tiles or sanitary ware, but also in technical ceramics. As you may know, I've been leading 3DCERAM with my partner, Christophe Chaput, for 15 years. Therefore, I can say that I have quite a long experience in Ceramics markets and I consider India is a major player in this market.

This is why, in order to provide complete printing lines (printers, materials, equipment's and services) to our customers, 3DCERAM Sinto quickly established a strong relationship with Shree Rapid Technologies, to increase our Indian representation.

We are convinced that Shree Rapid Technologies is the right partner for 3DCERAM Sinto and our collaboration will have a bright future. It is a great pleasure to collaborate with an Indian pioneer company for additive manufacturing."

"Having 3DCERAM, the company dedicated to the production of ceramic parts by additive manufacturing with its varied material offerings, on board with us is of a great advantage to boost our aim of being the sole provider of end-to-end solutions in the Indian AM industry offering the best brands, providing our customers with the best solutions based on their specific needs and developing the Indian Digital Manufacturing Sector," stated Nitin Chaudhari, Partner, SRT.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

