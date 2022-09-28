Technicolor Creative Studios becomes an independent, publicly traded company on the Paris Euronext Stock Exchange

Paris [France], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technicolor Creative Studios (Euronext Paris: TCHCS) - previously a division of Technicolor SA, announced its listing as a standalone company today, following the planned distribution of 65 per cent of its shares to Technicolor shareholders and concurrent listing on Euronext Paris.

As of 9am CET on Tuesday, September 27th, Technicolor Creative Studios will trade publicly under TCHCS on Euronext Paris. Going forward, Technicolor, comprised of the Connected Home and Vantiva Supply Chain Services divisions, will remain listed on Euronext Paris under its new name of Vantiva and the leadership of its new CEO, Luis Martinez-Amago.

Founded in 1915, Technicolor led the film industry with the world's first exploration of full color and sound Motion pictures, developing a series of innovative color film processes in the early 20th century. The creative technology brand later acquired leading VFX studios MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation in addition to establishing Technicolor Games. These four studios now operate under the new brand name, Technicolor Creative Studios, to focus on growth in the entertainment and advertising markets.

Technicolor Creative Studios has a rich legacy for innovation in the entertainment and advertising industries. Major projects include Academy Award Winning features, Gladiator, 1917, The Jungle Book and Life of Pi, as well as recent blockbusters Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Nope and Disney's new live-action iteration of Pinocchio. The company's animation division is credited with the world's most recognizable animation IP (Intellectual Property) including SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Advertising and brand experience studio The Mill, has earned over 500 awards & accolades across its 30-year history in brand marketing, consistently producing work for the world's most notable brands from iconic Super Bowl commercials to globally renowned campaigns.

Technicolor Creative Studios CEO Christian Roberton will be joined by an executive committee of seasoned industry professionals leading the business, including studio Presidents Tom Williams, Josh Mandel, Andrea Miloro and Jeaneane Falkler. Additional executive committee appointees include Laurent Carozzi as CFO, Niki Steel as Chief People Office, Mark Hardy as CMO, Nathan Wappet as COO, and Biren Ghose as Country Head, India.

Already one of the world's largest visual arts providers, Technicolor Creative Studios' ambition is to become the first-choice production partner for the world's most successful entertainment companies and brands. Each studio in the network will be powered by shared technologies, creative talent, R&D, and investment in future platforms. The studios have the structural power to provide clients content solutions across their IP journey, from film development to in-game assets and marketing materials. The primary goal of the new Technicolor Creative Studios structure is to provide each of its subsidiary brands and their respective clients with the infrastructure needed to consistently deliver the best creative output.



Technicolor Creative Studios is home to 11,700+ employees across 11 countries, with plans to continue growing into 2023 to meet market demand across all its verticals.

The new structure and collaborative vision will be cemented further with a Technicolor Creative Studios campus opening this year in Los Angeles Culver City, which will host all studio brands under one roof, with the addition of a bespoke Virtual Production stage and Creators Hub.

By being fully independent, Technicolor Creative Studios is taking a strategic step to extend its leadership and expand into new and scalable markets, capitalizing on the burgeoning global demand for VFX and animated content.

Christian Roberton, CEO of Technicolor Creative Studios comments, "My ambition is to build the world's most successful visual arts company. We believe our legacy for innovation and creativity is our foundation for the future, and the success of our studios will rely on continued investment in cutting-edge technology, the world's best talent and our ongoing relationships with major entertainment studios and brands. The next chapter as an independent company will be pivotal in our growth and evolution."

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS). Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of storytelling to audiences everywhere. www.technicolorcreative.com.

