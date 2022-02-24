Technicolor Creative Studios co-powers VFX and More Summit to empower India's Animation and VFX Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technicolor Creative Studios (TCS), a pioneer in India's animation and VFX sector is bringing its expertise and thought leadership to the prestigious VFX and More (VAM) Summit 2022.

The summit, which takes place 23 - 26 February 2022, aims to reflect on the emerging technologies, developments, and policies driving the global creative technologies industry.

Organized by the leading industry journal, Animation Xpress, the VAM Summit is Co-powered by Technicolor Creative Studios. This initiative looks at showcasing India's might as a talent powerhouse across animation and VFX, while placing a spotlight on our increasing potential for a strong future pipeline. Seen as India's largest VFX gathering, the Summit brings together industry leaders and trendsetters to discuss potential, challenges, applications, and the roadmap of VFX technology.

Technicolor is poised to be a leading voice at the forum. Key talent including The Mill's Ariele Lenzi - Head of Creative and Indraneel Guha - Executive Producer, MPC's Sankarlal MG - Head of Assets and Matthew James Packham - Head of Creative for MPC Episodic Bangalore, Payal Vijay Selvam, Head of Creative Operations, MPC Film, and several others, will be conducting sessions and talks on films and series, policy, talent hiring, projects. They will also be talking about exciting opportunities within the TCS portfolio of brands - including MPC and The Mill. TCS is also delighted to power a new award category which will feature at the VAM Awards for best VFX Supervisor in the business.

The VAM Summit comes immediately after a key development in the industry was announced as part of Union Budget earlier in February 2022. The Government of India has appointed a taskforce for the promotion of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industry, with the goal to develop global-level creative talent. The last year has witnessed a remarkable 30-35% growth in job opportunities within the AVGC sector alone and Technicolor is proud to have played an important part in that growth.

Biren Ghose, Country Head - Technicolor India, who also serves as the Chairman, CII National AVGC Committee 2022, commented, "We are moving towards a new experience economy. Young people who are tuning into our content are going to experience some things which are even beyond conventional storytelling."

By focusing on talent, technology, and global growth opportunities, TCS delivers cutting-edge world-class digital content, visual effects, and CGI solutions to the gaming and entertainment industries. A state-of-the-art animation studio in Bangalore houses over 1200 highly skilled creative artists and technicians in VFX alone. Now, TCS looks at reinvigorating the industry in India still further with plans to open a new, high-tech facility in Mumbai.

TCS is widening the recruitment net within The Mill and MPC via a recruitment fair in Mumbai at the JW Marriott in Juhu, on 26 & 27 February. Interested candidates will be able to engage directly with TCS leadership and recruiters to learn more about life at TCS India, and the possibilities for an ambitious career trajectory at the company.

Driven by rising content demand in the country, the Indian media and entertainment sector is anticipated to touch USD 100 billion by 2030. The market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 17% between 2020 and 2023. VFX is one of the strong growth drivers of the industry and therefore offers great career opportunities at every level.



Kranti Sarma, Head of Studio, Technicolor India spoke of the company's commitment to nurturing talent in the industry, "The Indian animation and VFX artist pool has earned a reputation for their remarkable work on international and domestic projects. Technicolor Creative Studios offers the widest array of elements - ranging from VFX, VFX experiential, feature & episodic, and leading brands including Mikros Animation. Technicolor Academy upskills fresh talent, preparing them to contribute to projects of global stature. We are committed to growing talent across all skillsets, helping them hone their craft and develop their careers."

